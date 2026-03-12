Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Malaga, Spain, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get.
The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and conscious communities. It provides a centralized platform for discovering and participating in events and connections related to personal transformation.
Features of the Awakening Camp app include:
- Discovery of ecstatic dance events and gatherings, such as beach moon dances and urban conscious movement sessions.
- Listings of yoga retreats, wellness immersions, outdoor yoga classes, breathwork ceremonies, cacao rituals, and sound healing sessions in locations including Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and other regions.
- Spiritual workshops, meditation circles, healer directories, sacred events, conscious music charts, and an interactive map for locating nearby like-minded individuals.
- Tools for users to create profiles, post events (as teachers, organizers, or DJs), browse upcoming retreats and gatherings, connect with practitioners such as breathwork coaches and yoga teachers, and participate in community discussions.
- Integration with Telegram and WhatsApp groups for local conscious communities.
The app is available for free on iOS and Android devices, with no ads.
"Awakening Camp brings together a global community focused on conscious living," said a representative from the AwaCamp team. "The mobile app expands access to events, facilitators, and connections for those on spiritual paths."
Awakening Camp supports activity in spiritual hotspots such as Costa del Sol, Ibiza, Lisbon, and other emerging destinations.
The app can be downloaded at https://awacamp.com/get.
About Awakening Camp (AwaCamp)
Awakening Camp is a global spiritual social network and mobile app that connects conscious individuals through ecstatic dance, yoga retreats, spiritual events, healers, and transformative experiences. The platform aims to support community building, healing, and collective growth. For more information, visit https://awacamp.com.
Media Contact:
AwaCamp Team
Email: support@awacamp.com (include "Press Inquiry" in the subject line)
Website: https://awacamp.com
App Download: https://awacamp.com/get
