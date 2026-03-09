God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar.
Lynnwood, WA, March 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary Christian artist Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions invite the community to a special praise and worship evening designed to help launch Chapman’s third studio album. The night will feature worship-led performances by Nathaniel Chapman, along with Kelly Trout and Dave Beatty of BentBeat Productions, and a clear next-step opportunity for supporters to help fund a new ministry-focused Christian Contemporary album.
Nathaniel Chapman is a long-time BentBeat label artist with two releases already completed: Dear Sons and Daughters (2021) and Testimony (2024).
“This is a night for anyone who wants to worship, be encouraged, and help put fuel in the tank for the next record,” said BentBeat owner Dave Beatty. BentBeat and Chapman are building on the momentum of Nathaniel’s recent Christian radio success with his single “As I Endure the Rain,” featured on Testimony.
There is no cost to attend, and everyone is welcome. During the evening, guests will be given the opportunity to partner with Chapman towards the production costs of the upcoming album. At the event, BentBeat will announce a dollar for dollar match on funding from this evening.
Event Details:
What: Praise & Worship Fundraising Night
When: Saturday, April 25, 7:00 PM
Where: Mill Creek Foursquare, 1415 164TH ST SW, Lynnwood, WA 98087 - for Virtual/Live Streaming link, email info@bentbeat.com
Featuring: Nathaniel Chapman with Dave Beatty and Kelly Trout (of "Off the Record with Dave and Kelly" Podcast)
Cost: Free admission (optional giving opportunity to support the album)
About Nathaniel Chapman: Nathaniel is a Seattle-area Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter known for honest, faith-forward storytelling and worship-centered songs. His BentBeat releases include Dear Sons and Daughters (2021) and Testimony (2024).
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is an independent music production and publishing company based in the Portland, Oregon area, partnering with artists to produce and release broadcast-quality music with authenticity and artistic integrity.
Nathaniel Chapman is a long-time BentBeat label artist with two releases already completed: Dear Sons and Daughters (2021) and Testimony (2024).
“This is a night for anyone who wants to worship, be encouraged, and help put fuel in the tank for the next record,” said BentBeat owner Dave Beatty. BentBeat and Chapman are building on the momentum of Nathaniel’s recent Christian radio success with his single “As I Endure the Rain,” featured on Testimony.
There is no cost to attend, and everyone is welcome. During the evening, guests will be given the opportunity to partner with Chapman towards the production costs of the upcoming album. At the event, BentBeat will announce a dollar for dollar match on funding from this evening.
Event Details:
What: Praise & Worship Fundraising Night
When: Saturday, April 25, 7:00 PM
Where: Mill Creek Foursquare, 1415 164TH ST SW, Lynnwood, WA 98087 - for Virtual/Live Streaming link, email info@bentbeat.com
Featuring: Nathaniel Chapman with Dave Beatty and Kelly Trout (of "Off the Record with Dave and Kelly" Podcast)
Cost: Free admission (optional giving opportunity to support the album)
About Nathaniel Chapman: Nathaniel is a Seattle-area Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter known for honest, faith-forward storytelling and worship-centered songs. His BentBeat releases include Dear Sons and Daughters (2021) and Testimony (2024).
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is an independent music production and publishing company based in the Portland, Oregon area, partnering with artists to produce and release broadcast-quality music with authenticity and artistic integrity.
Contact
BentBeat ProductionsContact
Dave Beatty
503-489-8275
http://www.bentbeat.com/
Dave Beatty
503-489-8275
http://www.bentbeat.com/
Categories