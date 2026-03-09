iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement.
Company shares next phase of platform development focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability.
iBuyFlowers today outlined the next phase in the evolution of its digital marketplace, referred to internally as Marketplace 2.0. Rather than announcing a single product launch, the company is sharing its strategic direction and ongoing development efforts to enable more scalable, predictable, and digitally supported cross-border B2B floral trade for US-based professional buyers.
Marketplace 2.0 builds on seven years of operational data and marketplace activity and focuses on strengthening the digital and logistical infrastructure required for cross-border procurement into the United States. The initiative reflects iBuyFlowers’ continued investment in data, AI, and integration with FedEx to support reliable logistics through extensive distribution networks reaching most delivery addresses across the US.
With more than 5,000 professional customers in the United States and over $50 million in historical transactions processed through the platform, iBuyFlowers operates at a meaningful scale in a market that has traditionally relied on manual planning, fragmented information, and personal coordination. Marketplace 2.0 is designed to address these structural challenges pragmatically by improving planning, predictability, and execution across borders.
Building Practical AI Capabilities on Real Marketplace Data
Marketplace 2.0 represents an active development roadmap focused on applying data and AI where they deliver clear operational value for US-based wholesale buyers and their international supply networks. Current areas of development include:
Data-informed product recommendations based on seasonality, demand patterns, and historical purchasing behavior
Improved availability and lead-time insights to support time-critical buying decisions
Forecasting and planning tools to help suppliers align production, logistics, and fulfillment with US demand
These capabilities are built on iBuyFlowers’ growing dataset of real purchasing behavior in the US B2B floral market. By training AI models on operational marketplace data, the company prioritizes practical results over theoretical use cases.
Infrastructure for Reliable Cross-Border Execution
Reliable logistics is a critical enabler of scalable digital marketplaces. As part of Marketplace 2.0, iBuyFlowers continues to strengthen its logistics integration with FedEx, supporting predictable cross-border execution and scalable trade lanes into the United States.
“Digital marketplaces only work when execution can scale with ambition,” said John Gazitua, Vice President of Sales for FedEx Latin America and the Caribbean. “We see iBuyFlowers as a fast-growing platform with a clear vision for modernizing cross-border B2B floral trade, and we’re working closely with their team to support reliable logistics as their marketplace continues to scale.”
This integration is designed to better align digital planning and procurement with physical fulfillment, supporting consistent execution as transaction volumes and geographic reach grow.
A Deliberate, Execution-Led Path to Industry Transformation
Rather than positioning Marketplace 2.0 as a disruptive shift, iBuyFlowers is taking a deliberate, execution-led approach to the long-term transformation of cross-border B2B floral trade. The focus is on incremental, measurable improvements that address daily operational challenges, including:
Greater transparency around availability and pricing
Improved planning and predictability for seasonal and event-driven demand
Stronger coordination across procurement, fulfillment, and logistics
Data-supported insights to inform decision-making for buyers and suppliers
By prioritizing adoption and operational reliability, iBuyFlowers is laying the groundwork for more structural change over time.
Leadership Perspective: Industry Expertise Meets Digital Transformation
“The floral industry is built on craftsmanship, relationships, and deep product knowledge. As a former lily grower, I’ve experienced firsthand how complex and time-critical this trade can be,” said Wilfred de Wit, Founder of iBuyFlowers. “What has been missing is real-time visibility and predictability and those are exactly the gaps digital platforms can help solve.”
“True digital transformation doesn’t come from bold claims; it comes from disciplined execution,” added Anouk Beeren, CEO of iBuyFlowers and award-winning digital transformation leader. “We are combining deep industry expertise with data and AI to create a procurement model that is more transparent, more predictable, and ultimately more resilient. Marketplace 2.0 reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening cross-border floral trade step by step.”
Momentum Reflects Market Readiness
iBuyFlowers recently achieved over 35% growth, reinforcing the accelerating shift toward digital procurement in the floral wholesale market. This momentum supports the company’s continued investment in Marketplace 2.0 and signals growing market readiness for the next phase of platform-driven procurement.
About iBuyFlowers
iBuyFlowers is the leading farm-to-florist B2B online marketplace enabling scalable cross-border floral trade into the United States. By connecting floral professionals directly with international and domestic growers through a made-to-order model, the platform improves freshness, transparency, and operational predictability. Supported by more than 5,000 professional buyers and over $50 million in historical transactions, iBuyFlowers combines deep industry expertise with data-driven infrastructure to modernize flower procurement.
Press Contact
Anouk Beeren
Co-CEO, iBuyFlowers
pr@ibuyflowers.com
(929) 415-9255
