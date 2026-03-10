Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States

Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells.