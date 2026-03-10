Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells.
Lexington, MA, March 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States.
The clearance enables U.S. blood establishments to use the Hemanext ONE System to process any AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells, derived from either whole blood or apheresis, processed with the Hemanext ONE System.
The Hemanext ONE System can now process whole blood-derived or apheresis-derived CP2D/AS-3 leukocyte-reduced RBCs, as well as apheresis-derived ACD-A/AS-3 leukocyte-reduced RBCs.
Oxygen exposure during conventional storage contributes to oxidative damage that drives the red blood cell storage lesion.(1-3) The Hemanext ONE System removes oxygen at the start of storage and maintains hypoxic conditions throughout the storage period, helping preserve red blood cell metabolism and structure as blood ages.(3-5)
Hypoxic RBCs have demonstrated improvements in multiple markers of red blood cell quality and performance in preclinical studies, with clinical trials underway to evaluate potential benefits for patient outcomes and healthcare costs.(6-10)
“We are extremely excited about the recent 510(k) clearance expanding the processing conditions for generating hypoxic red blood cells using Hemanext ONE. This milestone reflects the dedication and persistence of our team and strengthens our ability to work alongside our blood establishment and hospital partners to advance transfusion care. By expanding access to this innovation across the United States, we are focused on delivering meaningful clinical and economic benefits to hospitals while supporting the availability of high-quality red blood cells for patients who need transfusions” stated Shane Ray, CEO of Hemanext.
For complete information, please refer to the Hemanext ONE Instructions for Use.
About Hemanext
Hemanext Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, Massachusetts, focused on improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company develops technologies designed to enable the storage of hypoxic red blood cells with the goal of improving transfusion outcomes for patients worldwide.
About HEMANEXT ONE
Hemanext ONE® is a first-in-class disposable medical device designed to improve the quality of red blood cells for transfusion by removing oxygen and maintaining hypoxic storage conditions. The system is intended to process and store whole blood- or apheresis-derived leukocyte-reduced red blood cells collected in CP2D/AS-3 or apheresis-derived LR-RBC in ACD-A/AS-3.
Hemanext ONE has received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is CE-marked for commercial distribution in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.
Learn more at Hemanext.com.
