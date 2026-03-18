Top Education Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in the 2026 WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting schools, colleges, and universities worldwide to compete for recognition as the best education websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026.
Boston, MA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association has announced that submissions are now open for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition for Website Development, including the category recognizing the best education websites in the world. Schools, colleges, universities, and educational organizations are invited to submit their websites through the WebAwards platform at www.webaward.org. The entry deadline for education websites are May 29, 2026.
Now celebrating its 30th year, the WebAwards program evaluates digital excellence across 86 industry categories, including websites developed for educational institutions, schools, and universities.
“In the education sector, a website is often the first place prospective students and parents interact with an institution,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “For many families, the website becomes the first classroom they encounter when exploring a school.”
Rice explained that modern education websites must support both storytelling and practical enrollment tools.
“Students and parents expect intuitive navigation, virtual campus tours, transparent curriculum information, admissions guidance, event registration, and secure parent or student portals,” Rice said. “Educational institutions must also ensure accessibility compliance, strong data privacy protections, and integration with learning management systems.”
In a competitive enrollment environment, the effectiveness of an institution’s website can significantly influence perception and engagement.
“Digital experience plays a major role in shaping how prospective students evaluate schools,” Rice added. “The WebAward Competition gives educational institutions and their digital partners an opportunity to benchmark their websites against industry standards.”
Recognition through the WebAwards highlights organizations that demonstrate excellence in both digital communication and user experience.
“Being recognized as an award-winning website strengthens institutional credibility, improves online discoverability, and supports enrollment marketing efforts,” Rice said. “It also signals a commitment to providing a high-quality digital learning environment.”
Judging Criteria for Education Websites
Entries submitted to the WebAwards are evaluated by a panel of experienced digital professionals who review each website using seven core criteria of effective website development:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Education websites are first evaluated against other entries in the education category and then measured against the overall WebAward standard of excellence.
Benchmark Insights for Entrants
Educational organizations that participate in the competition receive valuable insights into their website performance.
Each entrant receives:
A scoring report comparing their results with the average scores within the education category
Potential written comments from the WebAwards judging panel
Strategic insight into areas where their digital experience can improve
This benchmarking helps institutions refine their online engagement strategies.
Benefits of Winning a WebAward
Educational institutions that earn a WebAward gain recognition along with several promotional benefits.
Award-winning organizations receive:
Increased visibility for their institution and website
Opportunities to promote the award through media outreach
SEO value through backlinks from the highly ranked WebAward website
Social media recognition highlighting the achievement
A valuable credential for marketing materials and professional resumes
Recognition from peers and industry professionals
And, of course, the timeless reward of bragging rights
Best of Industry Awards
Each year, the Web Marketing Association honors the highest-scoring websites in each education-related category with Best of Industry WebAwards.
These awards recognize schools and institutions that demonstrate outstanding achievement in digital storytelling, usability, innovation, and online engagement.
Educational organizations and the agencies that develop their websites are encouraged to submit their entries for the 2026 WebAward Competition before the May 29 deadline.
Recent winners of the Best Education Website include:
2025 – Nixa for TD Summer Reading Club
2024 – Carnegie and Reed College for Reed College Website Redesign
2023 – WSI for Texas Health School
2022 - C&G Partners (Design Firm) and NYU Kress Painting Conservation (Client) for The Kress Program in Paintings Conservation
2021 – Forum One for I'M DETERMINED
2020 – Backpack Interactive for PASSPORT 2 MARS
2019 - Blackbaud K–12 for The Shipley School
2018 – BrandExtract for City of Houston – Out 2 Learn
2017 – eSchoolView for Chagrin Falls School District
2016 – MasterClass for MasterClass Website
2015 – C&G Partners LLC for Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation
2014 – Risdall Advertising Agency for Minneapolis School Finder
2013 – RED Interactive Agency for Walking with Dinosaurs
2012 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids for Kids
2011 - Florida Institute of Technology for Florida Tech Decision Dashboard
2010 – Risdall Marketing Group for Mounds View Public Schools
2009 – American University for American University Web Site
2008 - TribalDDB for START A CHAIN REACTION
2007 - Creative Channel Services, LLC for Virgin Mobile - Train on Your Terms
2006 - National Geographic for Discover Antarctica
2005 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2004 - General Motors for GMability Education
2003 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2002 - Freddie Mac for Your Route to Homeownership
Recent winners of the Best School Website include:
2025 – Finalsite for Highlander Summer
2024 – Finalsite for Christ the King Catholic School
2023 – Finalsite for The Langley School
2022 - Finalsite for Holderness
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – Finalsite for GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2019 - theOrigo Ltd. & Vocational Training Council for VTC Occupation Dictionary Website
2018 – Colburn School and mStoner, Inc. for Colburn School Website Redesign
2017 – Finalsite for Brooks School
2016 – Blackboard Creative Services for Durham Public Schools
2015 – Blackboard Schoolwires Design Team for Barrington 220 Community Unit School District
2014 – Bradley Chee Web Design for Granite Bay High School Website
2013 – Brightlabs for Mentone Girls' Grammar School
2012 - Bluetube Interactive for UGA Performing Arts Center
2011 – WhippleHill Communications for Glenelg Country School
2010 – Designkitchen for Wheaton College 150th Anniversary Web Site
2009 – WhippleHill Communications for Latin School of Chicago
2008 – WhippleHill Communications for Vail Mountain School
2007 – Tellus for Bethany School
2006 – WhippleHill Communications for St. George’s School
2005 – Tellus for West Clermont School District
2004 – eSiteful Corporation for Plano Independent School District
Recent winners of the Best University Website include:
2025 – San Juan College for San Juan College Website: Modern Design, Intuitive Navigation, Student-Centric Focus
2024 – Red Sage Communications for Alabama Center for the Arts
2023 – Luther College for Luther College Website
2022 - Office of Communications & Marketing for CUNY Graduate Center
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for MARYMOUNT MANHATTAN COLLEGE WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – mStoner, Inc. for UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD WEBSITE REDESIGN
2019 – Primacy for Suffolk University Website
2018 – Knowble Media for Illinois College
2017 – The Culinary Institute of America for ciachef.edu
2016 – IN.gov for Ivy Tech Community College
2015 – Westwerk for FOCUS.BoiseState.edu
2014 – Systems Alliance, Inc. for Stevenson University
2013 – Behavior Design for The Cooper Union Website Redesign
2012 - University Marketing and Communications for 30 Days of EnTERPreneurship
2011 – Denison University & Fahlgren Mortine for TheDEN
2010 – Corey McPherson Nash for University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business
2009 – BrowserMedia for University of Maryland Women’s Basketball
2008 - Market United for Murdoch University Switching
2007 – The Art Institute of Pittsburgh for The Art Institute of Pittsburgh
2006 - Xavier University for The Road to Xavier
2005 - Geary Interactive for Sand Diego State University Timeline
2004 - School of Visual Arts for School of Visual Arts web site
2003 - 160over90 for Chestnut Hill College Admissions site
2002 - University of Houston for University of Houston – Division of University Advancement
Educational Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2026 Best Educational Website and other education-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2026 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Now celebrating its 30th year, the WebAwards program evaluates digital excellence across 86 industry categories, including websites developed for educational institutions, schools, and universities.
“In the education sector, a website is often the first place prospective students and parents interact with an institution,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “For many families, the website becomes the first classroom they encounter when exploring a school.”
Rice explained that modern education websites must support both storytelling and practical enrollment tools.
“Students and parents expect intuitive navigation, virtual campus tours, transparent curriculum information, admissions guidance, event registration, and secure parent or student portals,” Rice said. “Educational institutions must also ensure accessibility compliance, strong data privacy protections, and integration with learning management systems.”
In a competitive enrollment environment, the effectiveness of an institution’s website can significantly influence perception and engagement.
“Digital experience plays a major role in shaping how prospective students evaluate schools,” Rice added. “The WebAward Competition gives educational institutions and their digital partners an opportunity to benchmark their websites against industry standards.”
Recognition through the WebAwards highlights organizations that demonstrate excellence in both digital communication and user experience.
“Being recognized as an award-winning website strengthens institutional credibility, improves online discoverability, and supports enrollment marketing efforts,” Rice said. “It also signals a commitment to providing a high-quality digital learning environment.”
Judging Criteria for Education Websites
Entries submitted to the WebAwards are evaluated by a panel of experienced digital professionals who review each website using seven core criteria of effective website development:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Education websites are first evaluated against other entries in the education category and then measured against the overall WebAward standard of excellence.
Benchmark Insights for Entrants
Educational organizations that participate in the competition receive valuable insights into their website performance.
Each entrant receives:
A scoring report comparing their results with the average scores within the education category
Potential written comments from the WebAwards judging panel
Strategic insight into areas where their digital experience can improve
This benchmarking helps institutions refine their online engagement strategies.
Benefits of Winning a WebAward
Educational institutions that earn a WebAward gain recognition along with several promotional benefits.
Award-winning organizations receive:
Increased visibility for their institution and website
Opportunities to promote the award through media outreach
SEO value through backlinks from the highly ranked WebAward website
Social media recognition highlighting the achievement
A valuable credential for marketing materials and professional resumes
Recognition from peers and industry professionals
And, of course, the timeless reward of bragging rights
Best of Industry Awards
Each year, the Web Marketing Association honors the highest-scoring websites in each education-related category with Best of Industry WebAwards.
These awards recognize schools and institutions that demonstrate outstanding achievement in digital storytelling, usability, innovation, and online engagement.
Educational organizations and the agencies that develop their websites are encouraged to submit their entries for the 2026 WebAward Competition before the May 29 deadline.
Recent winners of the Best Education Website include:
2025 – Nixa for TD Summer Reading Club
2024 – Carnegie and Reed College for Reed College Website Redesign
2023 – WSI for Texas Health School
2022 - C&G Partners (Design Firm) and NYU Kress Painting Conservation (Client) for The Kress Program in Paintings Conservation
2021 – Forum One for I'M DETERMINED
2020 – Backpack Interactive for PASSPORT 2 MARS
2019 - Blackbaud K–12 for The Shipley School
2018 – BrandExtract for City of Houston – Out 2 Learn
2017 – eSchoolView for Chagrin Falls School District
2016 – MasterClass for MasterClass Website
2015 – C&G Partners LLC for Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation
2014 – Risdall Advertising Agency for Minneapolis School Finder
2013 – RED Interactive Agency for Walking with Dinosaurs
2012 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids for Kids
2011 - Florida Institute of Technology for Florida Tech Decision Dashboard
2010 – Risdall Marketing Group for Mounds View Public Schools
2009 – American University for American University Web Site
2008 - TribalDDB for START A CHAIN REACTION
2007 - Creative Channel Services, LLC for Virgin Mobile - Train on Your Terms
2006 - National Geographic for Discover Antarctica
2005 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2004 - General Motors for GMability Education
2003 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2002 - Freddie Mac for Your Route to Homeownership
Recent winners of the Best School Website include:
2025 – Finalsite for Highlander Summer
2024 – Finalsite for Christ the King Catholic School
2023 – Finalsite for The Langley School
2022 - Finalsite for Holderness
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – Finalsite for GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2019 - theOrigo Ltd. & Vocational Training Council for VTC Occupation Dictionary Website
2018 – Colburn School and mStoner, Inc. for Colburn School Website Redesign
2017 – Finalsite for Brooks School
2016 – Blackboard Creative Services for Durham Public Schools
2015 – Blackboard Schoolwires Design Team for Barrington 220 Community Unit School District
2014 – Bradley Chee Web Design for Granite Bay High School Website
2013 – Brightlabs for Mentone Girls' Grammar School
2012 - Bluetube Interactive for UGA Performing Arts Center
2011 – WhippleHill Communications for Glenelg Country School
2010 – Designkitchen for Wheaton College 150th Anniversary Web Site
2009 – WhippleHill Communications for Latin School of Chicago
2008 – WhippleHill Communications for Vail Mountain School
2007 – Tellus for Bethany School
2006 – WhippleHill Communications for St. George’s School
2005 – Tellus for West Clermont School District
2004 – eSiteful Corporation for Plano Independent School District
Recent winners of the Best University Website include:
2025 – San Juan College for San Juan College Website: Modern Design, Intuitive Navigation, Student-Centric Focus
2024 – Red Sage Communications for Alabama Center for the Arts
2023 – Luther College for Luther College Website
2022 - Office of Communications & Marketing for CUNY Graduate Center
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for MARYMOUNT MANHATTAN COLLEGE WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – mStoner, Inc. for UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD WEBSITE REDESIGN
2019 – Primacy for Suffolk University Website
2018 – Knowble Media for Illinois College
2017 – The Culinary Institute of America for ciachef.edu
2016 – IN.gov for Ivy Tech Community College
2015 – Westwerk for FOCUS.BoiseState.edu
2014 – Systems Alliance, Inc. for Stevenson University
2013 – Behavior Design for The Cooper Union Website Redesign
2012 - University Marketing and Communications for 30 Days of EnTERPreneurship
2011 – Denison University & Fahlgren Mortine for TheDEN
2010 – Corey McPherson Nash for University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business
2009 – BrowserMedia for University of Maryland Women’s Basketball
2008 - Market United for Murdoch University Switching
2007 – The Art Institute of Pittsburgh for The Art Institute of Pittsburgh
2006 - Xavier University for The Road to Xavier
2005 - Geary Interactive for Sand Diego State University Timeline
2004 - School of Visual Arts for School of Visual Arts web site
2003 - 160over90 for Chestnut Hill College Admissions site
2002 - University of Houston for University of Houston – Division of University Advancement
Educational Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2026 Best Educational Website and other education-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2026 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
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