Devour Media Expands Its Food-Focused Social Media Content Studio Across Multiple U.S.Markets

Devour Media, a food-focused social media content studio founded in New York City in 2012, produces video and photography that showcases food in the making inside restaurant kitchens. Working across NYC, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, the company helps restaurants attract new customers through visually engaging food content and organic social media posting.