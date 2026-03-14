Devour Media Expands Its Food-Focused Social Media Content Studio Across Multiple U.S.Markets
Devour Media, a food-focused social media content studio founded in New York City in 2012, produces video and photography that showcases food in the making inside restaurant kitchens. Working across NYC, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, the company helps restaurants attract new customers through visually engaging food content and organic social media posting.
New York, NY, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Devour Media, a food-focused social media content studio founded in 2012, continues to expand its presence across several key U.S. markets as restaurants increasingly rely on visually engaging digital content to attract customers.
Founded by Rebecca West-Remmey and Greg Remmey, Devour Media began documenting New York City’s vibrant food scene in October 2012, during the early rise of visual food content on social media. Over more than a decade, the company has grown into a specialized content studio dedicated to helping restaurants showcase their dishes through compelling video and photography designed for platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
Today, Devour Media works with restaurants throughout New York City, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, producing food-driven content that introduces restaurants to new audiences online.
A Pioneer in Food-Driven Social Media Content
When Devour Media first launched, social media food content was still emerging as a marketing tool for restaurants. The founders began by sharing videos and images of standout dishes from restaurants across New York City, quickly building a following of food enthusiasts eager to discover new places to dine.
That early success helped establish the foundation for Devour Power, the company’s widely followed food discovery platform. Today, Devour Media uses the reach of these platforms to help restaurants gain exposure to thousands of potential diners.
Capturing Food in the Making
Devour Media’s content focuses almost entirely on food and the preparation process inside restaurant kitchens. By highlighting dishes as they are being made—from ingredients coming together to the final plated presentation—the company creates visually engaging content that resonates with today’s digital audiences.
Rather than managing full restaurant social media accounts or influencer campaigns, Devour Media concentrates on what it does best: capturing compelling food content and posting it organically on a consistent weekly basis.
The content is edited directly within social media platforms and designed to perform naturally within modern feeds where visually striking food videos can quickly attract attention.
Expanding Restaurant Visibility Through Social Media
Through strategic cross-promotion on the Devour Power platforms, restaurants featured in Devour Media content are introduced to a much broader audience of food lovers who actively seek out new dining experiences.
This approach has proven especially valuable for independent and smaller restaurants looking to increase their visibility in competitive markets.
As the company continues to grow, Devour Media remains focused on helping restaurants stand out in an increasingly visual and digital-first industry.
About Devour Media
Devour Media is a food content studio founded in October 2012 by Rebecca West-Remmey and Greg Remmey. The company produces social media video and photography for restaurants, focusing on showcasing food and the preparation process in restaurant kitchens.
Devour Media works with restaurants across New York City, the tri-state region, Charleston, South Carolina, and a growing Connecticut market, helping restaurants reach new audiences through engaging digital food content and cross-promotion on the Devour Power platforms.
For more information visit:
https://www.devour.media
Founded by Rebecca West-Remmey and Greg Remmey, Devour Media began documenting New York City’s vibrant food scene in October 2012, during the early rise of visual food content on social media. Over more than a decade, the company has grown into a specialized content studio dedicated to helping restaurants showcase their dishes through compelling video and photography designed for platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
Today, Devour Media works with restaurants throughout New York City, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, producing food-driven content that introduces restaurants to new audiences online.
A Pioneer in Food-Driven Social Media Content
When Devour Media first launched, social media food content was still emerging as a marketing tool for restaurants. The founders began by sharing videos and images of standout dishes from restaurants across New York City, quickly building a following of food enthusiasts eager to discover new places to dine.
That early success helped establish the foundation for Devour Power, the company’s widely followed food discovery platform. Today, Devour Media uses the reach of these platforms to help restaurants gain exposure to thousands of potential diners.
Capturing Food in the Making
Devour Media’s content focuses almost entirely on food and the preparation process inside restaurant kitchens. By highlighting dishes as they are being made—from ingredients coming together to the final plated presentation—the company creates visually engaging content that resonates with today’s digital audiences.
Rather than managing full restaurant social media accounts or influencer campaigns, Devour Media concentrates on what it does best: capturing compelling food content and posting it organically on a consistent weekly basis.
The content is edited directly within social media platforms and designed to perform naturally within modern feeds where visually striking food videos can quickly attract attention.
Expanding Restaurant Visibility Through Social Media
Through strategic cross-promotion on the Devour Power platforms, restaurants featured in Devour Media content are introduced to a much broader audience of food lovers who actively seek out new dining experiences.
This approach has proven especially valuable for independent and smaller restaurants looking to increase their visibility in competitive markets.
As the company continues to grow, Devour Media remains focused on helping restaurants stand out in an increasingly visual and digital-first industry.
About Devour Media
Devour Media is a food content studio founded in October 2012 by Rebecca West-Remmey and Greg Remmey. The company produces social media video and photography for restaurants, focusing on showcasing food and the preparation process in restaurant kitchens.
Devour Media works with restaurants across New York City, the tri-state region, Charleston, South Carolina, and a growing Connecticut market, helping restaurants reach new audiences through engaging digital food content and cross-promotion on the Devour Power platforms.
For more information visit:
https://www.devour.media
Contact
Devour MediaContact
Rebecca West-Remmey
860-853-8727
Www.devour.media
Rebecca West-Remmey
860-853-8727
Www.devour.media
Categories