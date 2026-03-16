Ravi Kaiut Reveals How "The Kaiut Yoga Method" Helps Readers Reclaim Mobility, Reduce Chronic Pain, and Move Better at Any Age

The Kaiut Yoga Method: Restore Joint Function. Reduce Chronic Pain. Move Better at Every Age, by Ravi Kaiut, introduces a science-informed approach to mobility, chronic pain, and healthy aging. Shortly after its launch, the book reached #1 New Release in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Chronic pain and appeared in several Amazon Hot New Releases categories.