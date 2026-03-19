SkyPostal Strengthens Direct Access to Brazil with Integrated Infrastructure and Scalable Capacity
SkyPostal announced the expansion of its Brazil cross-border infrastructure, highlighting its multi-gateway access (VCP, GRU, REC), proprietary customs clearance, and in-country operations, including airport-based warehouses and local customer service. With capacity to process over 500,000 parcels per day, SkyPostal emphasized its end-to-end control of the logistics chain, enabling greater efficiency, reduced delays, and more consistent performance compared to models that rely on third-parties.
Miami, FL, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SkyPostal, a leading cross-border logistics provider, today announced the continued expansion of its direct access capabilities into Brazil, supported by a fully integrated network spanning multiple entry points, proprietary clearance operations, and in-country infrastructure.
Through its established platform, SkyPostal provides both direct and indirect access into Brazil via key international gateways including Viracopos (VCP), São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU), and Curitiba (CWB). This multi-node approach enables greater flexibility, redundancy, and optimized routing for high-volume e-commerce shipments.
SkyPostal’s model is built on end-to-end operational control, combining international linehaul, proprietary customs clearance, and integrated final mile distribution across Brazil. The company also operates warehouse facilities at both major airport gateways (VCP and GRU), allowing for greater control over inbound processing and clearance operations.
With its current infrastructure, SkyPostal is capable of processing and clearing up to 500,000 parcels per day, supporting the growing demand of global e-commerce merchants entering the Brazilian market.
“Our approach has always been to build real infrastructure inside the markets we serve,” said A.J. Hernandez, CEO of SkyPostal. “We have been operating in Brazil since 1980, when we were issued one of the first international courier licenses in the country. Today, we maintain our own local presence, including dedicated offices, in-country customer service teams, and operational infrastructure at the airport level.
“Because of that, we are directly involved in the clearance process from the moment shipments arrive. This gives us greater control, reduces delays, and ensures more consistent performance for our clients — particularly in a market as complex as Brazil.”
Unlike fragmented models that rely on multiple intermediaries, SkyPostal’s integrated platform provides:
* Direct entry and indirect service via our Miami or Madrid Hubs
* Access to multiple Brazilian gateways (VCP, GRU, REC)
* Proprietary customs clearance operations
* Warehouse infrastructure at major airport entry points
* Local operational presence with in-country customer service
* Integrated final mile network across Brazil
* Centralized billing and credit capabilities
* Scalable capacity exceeding 500,000 parcels per day
This infrastructure enables SkyPostal to support high-growth e-commerce clients with improved transit times, operational visibility, and consistent delivery performance across Brazil’s diverse geography.
As cross-border e-commerce into Latin America continues to expand, SkyPostal remains focused on building the infrastructure and partnerships necessary to support long-term growth in the region.
About SkyPostal
SkyPostal is a global logistics provider specializing in cross-border e-commerce solutions, offering integrated transportation, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery services across Latin America.
Through its established platform, SkyPostal provides both direct and indirect access into Brazil via key international gateways including Viracopos (VCP), São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU), and Curitiba (CWB). This multi-node approach enables greater flexibility, redundancy, and optimized routing for high-volume e-commerce shipments.
SkyPostal’s model is built on end-to-end operational control, combining international linehaul, proprietary customs clearance, and integrated final mile distribution across Brazil. The company also operates warehouse facilities at both major airport gateways (VCP and GRU), allowing for greater control over inbound processing and clearance operations.
With its current infrastructure, SkyPostal is capable of processing and clearing up to 500,000 parcels per day, supporting the growing demand of global e-commerce merchants entering the Brazilian market.
“Our approach has always been to build real infrastructure inside the markets we serve,” said A.J. Hernandez, CEO of SkyPostal. “We have been operating in Brazil since 1980, when we were issued one of the first international courier licenses in the country. Today, we maintain our own local presence, including dedicated offices, in-country customer service teams, and operational infrastructure at the airport level.
“Because of that, we are directly involved in the clearance process from the moment shipments arrive. This gives us greater control, reduces delays, and ensures more consistent performance for our clients — particularly in a market as complex as Brazil.”
Unlike fragmented models that rely on multiple intermediaries, SkyPostal’s integrated platform provides:
* Direct entry and indirect service via our Miami or Madrid Hubs
* Access to multiple Brazilian gateways (VCP, GRU, REC)
* Proprietary customs clearance operations
* Warehouse infrastructure at major airport entry points
* Local operational presence with in-country customer service
* Integrated final mile network across Brazil
* Centralized billing and credit capabilities
* Scalable capacity exceeding 500,000 parcels per day
This infrastructure enables SkyPostal to support high-growth e-commerce clients with improved transit times, operational visibility, and consistent delivery performance across Brazil’s diverse geography.
As cross-border e-commerce into Latin America continues to expand, SkyPostal remains focused on building the infrastructure and partnerships necessary to support long-term growth in the region.
About SkyPostal
SkyPostal is a global logistics provider specializing in cross-border e-commerce solutions, offering integrated transportation, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery services across Latin America.
Contact
SkyPostal Inc.Contact
A.J. Hernandez
305-599-1812
www.skypostal.com
A.J. Hernandez
305-599-1812
www.skypostal.com
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