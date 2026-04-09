Sustainable Innovation Council Signs MoU with Roma Tre University to Expand Global Climate Innovation Collaboration
The Sustainable Innovation Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with Roma Tre University to collaborate on sustainability, research, and innovation initiatives. The agreement establishes a framework for academic exchange, joint programs, and connections to global ecosystems, including Silicon Valley. The partnership aims to strengthen pathways for scaling climate and sustainability technologies by linking research, capital, and international networks.
San Francisco, CA, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Sustainable Innovation Council (SICouncil) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Roma Tre University to establish a framework for collaboration in sustainability, innovation, and global ecosystem development.
The agreement, signed by Rector Massimiliano Fiorucci and SICouncil Chair Julia Daviy, outlines cooperation across academic exchange, joint research, and the development of innovation programs connecting Italy with international networks, including Silicon Valley.
Under the memorandum, SICouncil will support access to global innovation ecosystems, including engagement with investors, universities, and industry partners, while Roma Tre University will contribute academic expertise and research capabilities in sustainability and related fields.
The collaboration includes plans to organize delegations of researchers and early-stage companies, develop joint initiatives and publications, and explore opportunities for pilot deployment of sustainable technologies through international programs. The Sustainable Innovation Council is a San Francisco–based global platform advancing a new investment logic for climate and planetary innovation.
The Sustainable Innovation Council works with investors, corporations, and policymakers to identify and scale technologies aligned with Earth’s living systems, helping redirect capital toward high-impact, system-level solutions. Its approach integrates the Resilience Arbitrage framework and an investment matrix designed to prioritize regeneration across core planetary systems.
The agreement, signed by Rector Massimiliano Fiorucci and SICouncil Chair Julia Daviy, outlines cooperation across academic exchange, joint research, and the development of innovation programs connecting Italy with international networks, including Silicon Valley.
Under the memorandum, SICouncil will support access to global innovation ecosystems, including engagement with investors, universities, and industry partners, while Roma Tre University will contribute academic expertise and research capabilities in sustainability and related fields.
The collaboration includes plans to organize delegations of researchers and early-stage companies, develop joint initiatives and publications, and explore opportunities for pilot deployment of sustainable technologies through international programs. The Sustainable Innovation Council is a San Francisco–based global platform advancing a new investment logic for climate and planetary innovation.
The Sustainable Innovation Council works with investors, corporations, and policymakers to identify and scale technologies aligned with Earth’s living systems, helping redirect capital toward high-impact, system-level solutions. Its approach integrates the Resilience Arbitrage framework and an investment matrix designed to prioritize regeneration across core planetary systems.
Contact
Sustainable Innovation CouncilContact
Soumya Bej
323-387-3799
sustainableinnovationcouncil.org
Soumya Bej
323-387-3799
sustainableinnovationcouncil.org
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