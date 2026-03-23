Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows.
Roslyn Heights, NY, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the leader in speech-enabled reporting and workflow automation solutions for pathology, today announced a new integration partnership with Corista, a leader in digital pathology and image management. The integration brings Voicebrook’s advanced voice-driven workflow capabilities to the Corista DP3 digital pathology image management system, enabling pathologists to control slide navigation, AI analysis tools, slide markup, and real-time collaboration workflows entirely by voice — while remaining fully focused within the digital slide environment.
Corista’s DP3 platform delivers advanced digital slide image management and AI-driven image analysis. With Voicebrook, pathologists can interact with these capabilities hands-free, helping reduce workflow interruptions and support more efficient, connected digital pathology workflows.
"Pathologists are being asked to manage increasing diagnostic complexity while working across more digital tools than ever before," said Melanie Shedd, Voicebrook’s VP of Product. "Our integration with Corista helps remove barriers between the pathologist and the information they need, allowing them to interact with complex tools and data more naturally and efficiently."
With the joint solution, pathology teams benefit from:
- Voice-Enabled Command and Control for Digital Slide Review:
Pathologists can open cases and slides from worklists, navigate digital slides, and control core viewer interactions such as zoom and navigation using voice commands, reducing reliance on keyboard and mouse during slide review.
- Voice-Enabled Interaction with AI Analysis Tools:
Launch AI analysis on selected slides, display or hide AI overlays, and switch between analysis views using voice commands, allowing AI-assisted insights to be incorporated into workflow without leaving the slide review environment.
- Voice-Driven Slide Markup and Measurement:
Pathologists can add measurements, points, and shape-based annotations directly on slides by voice, supporting efficient documentation of key diagnostic findings.
- Voice-Launched Real-Time Digital Pathology Collaboration:
Pathologists can initiate real-time slide collaboration sessions using a single voice command, automatically sending session invitations and enabling simultaneous slide review and discussion — supporting remote consultation workflows and distributed pathology teams.
"At Corista, our mission is to equip pathologists with powerful, intuitive tools that drive efficiency, accuracy, and seamless collaboration," said Christopher Higgins, Vice President of Business Development and Customer Strategy at Corista. "Integrating Voicebrook's VoiceOver Pro platform into DP3 extends that commitment by bringing voice commands into the pathologist's workflow. This streamlines the slide-to-report experience, reduces cognitive overload, and empowers clinicians to do their best work."
The Voicebrook–Corista integrated solution is available now for laboratories seeking to modernize their digital pathology workflows.
About Voicebrook:
Voicebrook is the leading provider of speech-enabled reporting and workflow solutions purpose-built for pathology. For more than two decades, Voicebrook has helped laboratories improve reporting accuracy, standardization, and efficiency through solutions that combine advanced speech recognition, structured reporting, CAP electronic Cancer Checklists, and intelligent workflow automation. Voicebrook’s flagship solution VoiceOver PRO extends beyond traditional dictation to deliver full speech-driven workflow control across the diagnostic process — from grossing and image capture to slide review, structured reporting, and final sign-out. Through deep integrations with anatomic pathology systems, LIS platforms, and digital pathology environments, Voicebrook helps laboratories accelerate adoption of digital pathology while advancing innovation through practical, workflow-embedded AI tools that enhance productivity, quality, and diagnostic confidence. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com.
About Corista:
Corista delivers the industry’s most extensive array of workflow, analytical and collaborative tools for pathology. Medical centers can seamlessly integrate with LIS/EHRs in a unified digital environment of whole slide, gross and static pathology images. Physicians have cutting edge tools to collaborate, communicate, teach, and report with access to ‘best of breed’ image analytics. Specialists can receive digital consults from remote physicians and patients from across the globe, and investigator-initiated researchers have a research and development platform to develop and apply their algorithms. Corista provides a new level of interoperability for pathology, integrating whole slide image scanning systems, image analytics, and LIS/EHR platforms with a rich, collaborative environment for physicians, patients, biotech, and pharmaceutical scientists. Learn more at www.corista.com.
Corista’s DP3 platform delivers advanced digital slide image management and AI-driven image analysis. With Voicebrook, pathologists can interact with these capabilities hands-free, helping reduce workflow interruptions and support more efficient, connected digital pathology workflows.
"Pathologists are being asked to manage increasing diagnostic complexity while working across more digital tools than ever before," said Melanie Shedd, Voicebrook’s VP of Product. "Our integration with Corista helps remove barriers between the pathologist and the information they need, allowing them to interact with complex tools and data more naturally and efficiently."
With the joint solution, pathology teams benefit from:
- Voice-Enabled Command and Control for Digital Slide Review:
Pathologists can open cases and slides from worklists, navigate digital slides, and control core viewer interactions such as zoom and navigation using voice commands, reducing reliance on keyboard and mouse during slide review.
- Voice-Enabled Interaction with AI Analysis Tools:
Launch AI analysis on selected slides, display or hide AI overlays, and switch between analysis views using voice commands, allowing AI-assisted insights to be incorporated into workflow without leaving the slide review environment.
- Voice-Driven Slide Markup and Measurement:
Pathologists can add measurements, points, and shape-based annotations directly on slides by voice, supporting efficient documentation of key diagnostic findings.
- Voice-Launched Real-Time Digital Pathology Collaboration:
Pathologists can initiate real-time slide collaboration sessions using a single voice command, automatically sending session invitations and enabling simultaneous slide review and discussion — supporting remote consultation workflows and distributed pathology teams.
"At Corista, our mission is to equip pathologists with powerful, intuitive tools that drive efficiency, accuracy, and seamless collaboration," said Christopher Higgins, Vice President of Business Development and Customer Strategy at Corista. "Integrating Voicebrook's VoiceOver Pro platform into DP3 extends that commitment by bringing voice commands into the pathologist's workflow. This streamlines the slide-to-report experience, reduces cognitive overload, and empowers clinicians to do their best work."
The Voicebrook–Corista integrated solution is available now for laboratories seeking to modernize their digital pathology workflows.
About Voicebrook:
Voicebrook is the leading provider of speech-enabled reporting and workflow solutions purpose-built for pathology. For more than two decades, Voicebrook has helped laboratories improve reporting accuracy, standardization, and efficiency through solutions that combine advanced speech recognition, structured reporting, CAP electronic Cancer Checklists, and intelligent workflow automation. Voicebrook’s flagship solution VoiceOver PRO extends beyond traditional dictation to deliver full speech-driven workflow control across the diagnostic process — from grossing and image capture to slide review, structured reporting, and final sign-out. Through deep integrations with anatomic pathology systems, LIS platforms, and digital pathology environments, Voicebrook helps laboratories accelerate adoption of digital pathology while advancing innovation through practical, workflow-embedded AI tools that enhance productivity, quality, and diagnostic confidence. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com.
About Corista:
Corista delivers the industry’s most extensive array of workflow, analytical and collaborative tools for pathology. Medical centers can seamlessly integrate with LIS/EHRs in a unified digital environment of whole slide, gross and static pathology images. Physicians have cutting edge tools to collaborate, communicate, teach, and report with access to ‘best of breed’ image analytics. Specialists can receive digital consults from remote physicians and patients from across the globe, and investigator-initiated researchers have a research and development platform to develop and apply their algorithms. Corista provides a new level of interoperability for pathology, integrating whole slide image scanning systems, image analytics, and LIS/EHR platforms with a rich, collaborative environment for physicians, patients, biotech, and pharmaceutical scientists. Learn more at www.corista.com.
Contact
VoicebrookContact
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
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