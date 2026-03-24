New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity.
Charleston, SC, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In an era where success is celebrated regardless of the cost, “Journey Through the Valley: One Man’s Story of Learning to Trust Jesus with Work, Faith, and Family” offers a rare and timely challenge: slow down, look inward, and consider who you are becoming—not just what you’re accomplishing.
In this book, Brenner draws from his own experiences to pull back the curtain on a life that, from the outside, appeared successful by every modern standard. As the first employee at a startup that grew exponentially during his tenure, Brenner was instrumental in helping to scale the company and raise capital required for growth. But behind the accolades and ambition, he was quietly failing at being present with his family while meeting the demands of being an executive of a publicly traded company.
With honesty and emotional depth, Brenner chronicles how relentless striving and chasing after the next milestone left him exhausted, disconnected, and searching for meaning. What followed was not a dramatic overnight transformation, but something far more profound: a slow, often uncomfortable journey inward.
“Journey Through the Valley” explores the tension between our insatiable drive for more and the quiet, patient work of inner renewal. Brenner invites readers to consider how modern life conditions us to chase the next breakthrough—financial success, promotions, and the approval of others—while missing the deeper work to which God is challenging us.
Drawing on personal failure, doubt, and grace, Brenner reflects on how spiritual practices resemble seeds planted in faith—taking root over years, not days or fiscal quarters. His story challenges readers to reconsider what success truly looks like and to embrace transformation not through achievement, but through surrender.
This deeply relatable memoir has already won the Christlit Book Award and is earning critical acclaim:
“…a masterfully crafted exploration of faith and resilience.” —Louise Jane, CEO, Christlit Book Awards
“A moving, distinctly Christian work about finding fulfillment in the simplicity of God’s gifts.” —Kirkus
“…an encouraging and thoughtful memoir [and] meaningful read for anyone who has struggled to balance ambition with purpose.” —City Book Review
“[A] moving debut memoir…. offering readers a roadmap to navigate hard times through spiritual transformation.” —BookLife by Publishers Weekly
“David Brenner's book demonstrates that God is with us at all times, even in the most difficult situations. He has a clear and engaging writing style while offering thoughtful commentary.” —Readers’ Favorite
“[Brenner] displays his credibility as a true memoirist by presenting detailed and unique experiences.” —Reader Views
At its heart, “Journey Through the Valley” asks a simple yet profound question: What if who you become matters more than what you achieve?
Brenner’s honest and reflective narrative speaks to anyone who feels burned out, disconnected, or disillusioned by the pace of modern life. It’s for readers who sense there must be more than constant striving—and who are ready to rediscover purpose through faith, humility, and trust. His story reminds us that even in the struggle, we are never abandoned. The valley isn’t a place to be feared, but fertile soil for our seeds of faith to be planted.
“Journey Through the Valley” is distributed by Bublish, Inc. and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
eBook ISBN: 978-1-64704-993-5 – $9.99
Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64704-994-2 – $19.99
Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64704-995-9 – $24.99
Audiobook ISBN: 978-1-64704-996-6 – $19.99
For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact David Brenner at www.journeythroughthevalley.com. Learn more about Bublish and its services at www.bublish.com.
In this book, Brenner draws from his own experiences to pull back the curtain on a life that, from the outside, appeared successful by every modern standard. As the first employee at a startup that grew exponentially during his tenure, Brenner was instrumental in helping to scale the company and raise capital required for growth. But behind the accolades and ambition, he was quietly failing at being present with his family while meeting the demands of being an executive of a publicly traded company.
With honesty and emotional depth, Brenner chronicles how relentless striving and chasing after the next milestone left him exhausted, disconnected, and searching for meaning. What followed was not a dramatic overnight transformation, but something far more profound: a slow, often uncomfortable journey inward.
“Journey Through the Valley” explores the tension between our insatiable drive for more and the quiet, patient work of inner renewal. Brenner invites readers to consider how modern life conditions us to chase the next breakthrough—financial success, promotions, and the approval of others—while missing the deeper work to which God is challenging us.
Drawing on personal failure, doubt, and grace, Brenner reflects on how spiritual practices resemble seeds planted in faith—taking root over years, not days or fiscal quarters. His story challenges readers to reconsider what success truly looks like and to embrace transformation not through achievement, but through surrender.
This deeply relatable memoir has already won the Christlit Book Award and is earning critical acclaim:
“…a masterfully crafted exploration of faith and resilience.” —Louise Jane, CEO, Christlit Book Awards
“A moving, distinctly Christian work about finding fulfillment in the simplicity of God’s gifts.” —Kirkus
“…an encouraging and thoughtful memoir [and] meaningful read for anyone who has struggled to balance ambition with purpose.” —City Book Review
“[A] moving debut memoir…. offering readers a roadmap to navigate hard times through spiritual transformation.” —BookLife by Publishers Weekly
“David Brenner's book demonstrates that God is with us at all times, even in the most difficult situations. He has a clear and engaging writing style while offering thoughtful commentary.” —Readers’ Favorite
“[Brenner] displays his credibility as a true memoirist by presenting detailed and unique experiences.” —Reader Views
At its heart, “Journey Through the Valley” asks a simple yet profound question: What if who you become matters more than what you achieve?
Brenner’s honest and reflective narrative speaks to anyone who feels burned out, disconnected, or disillusioned by the pace of modern life. It’s for readers who sense there must be more than constant striving—and who are ready to rediscover purpose through faith, humility, and trust. His story reminds us that even in the struggle, we are never abandoned. The valley isn’t a place to be feared, but fertile soil for our seeds of faith to be planted.
“Journey Through the Valley” is distributed by Bublish, Inc. and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
eBook ISBN: 978-1-64704-993-5 – $9.99
Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64704-994-2 – $19.99
Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64704-995-9 – $24.99
Audiobook ISBN: 978-1-64704-996-6 – $19.99
For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact David Brenner at www.journeythroughthevalley.com. Learn more about Bublish and its services at www.bublish.com.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
David Brenner
david@journeythroughthevalley.com
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
David Brenner
david@journeythroughthevalley.com
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