Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
Marietta, GA, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four wooded acres, is now available to accommodate World Cup visitors who refuse to choose between the roar of the crowd and the peace of a true retreat.
The property is professionally managed by Zen Host Properties, an Atlanta-area boutique vacation rental management company known for delivering seamless, wellness-focused, hospitality-first guest experiences. Zen Host Properties oversees every detail of Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat — from immaculate property preparation and smart self-check-in to responsive 24/7 guest support — ensuring that every visitor enjoys a five-star stay from the moment they arrive to the moment they check out.
“This property was designed to be a sanctuary — a place where guests can completely decompress and recharge. The World Cup is a once-in-a-generation event coming to Atlanta’s backyard, and we wanted fans to have a home base that’s worthy of that experience. After the final whistle, they deserve to come home to something extraordinary.” - Zen Host Properties, Managing Partner
Located just 30 minutes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — home to Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup group stage matches — Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat offers a rare combination of proximity and privacy. The property sleeps up to 12 guests across five spacious bedrooms, including a primary king suite with forest views, four queen bedrooms, and a dedicated children’s loft with its own king bed. With five full bathrooms and 67 amenities, the estate is fully equipped for extended stays throughout the tournament.
Guests will enjoy exclusive access to a private sparkling pool and hot tub, a theater-style basement with a full game zone, an outdoor firepit, shaded seating areas, and al fresco dining space — ideal for postgame celebrations or quiet evenings under the Georgia stars. High-speed Wi-Fi, a fully stocked modern kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and complimentary private parking make the property perfectly suited for group travel.
Beyond the World Cup, the property’s location in Marietta places guests within easy reach of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park (10–12 minutes), historic Marietta Square with its acclaimed dining and boutique shopping (20 minutes), and Downtown Atlanta’s full entertainment corridor (20–30 minutes). Whether guests spend their days at matches or exploring Georgia’s rich history and culture, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat serves as the perfect anchor.
With availability limited during the World Cup window and demand from international visitors expected to be exceptionally high, the property is accepting reservations now through Airbnb (https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1626050685464431026). Groups, families, corporate travel teams, and soccer supporters’ clubs are encouraged to book early to secure dates aligned with Atlanta’s match schedule.
Zen Host Properties invites World Cup travelers, travel writers, and hospitality partners to experience the Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat difference. For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or group booking arrangements, Zen Host Properties is available to assist. The team’s commitment to exceptional property management and guest satisfaction makes Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat one of the most reliably outstanding vacation rental experiences in the greater Atlanta metro area.
About Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is a privately-owned 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom vacation estate situated on four wooded acres in Marietta, Georgia. The property features a private pool and hot tub, theater-style basement, outdoor firepit, fully equipped kitchen, and accommodations for up to 12 guests. The retreat is available for booking exclusively through Airbnb.
About Zen Host Properties
Zen Host Properties is a boutique, wellness-focused vacation rental management company serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Specializing in full-service property management, Zen Host Properties partners with vacation rental owners to maximize property performance while delivering exceptional guest experiences. From marketing and booking management to housekeeping, maintenance, and round-the-clock guest communication, Zen Host Properties handles every aspect of rental operations with precision and care. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is among the company’s premier managed properties.
The property is professionally managed by Zen Host Properties, an Atlanta-area boutique vacation rental management company known for delivering seamless, wellness-focused, hospitality-first guest experiences. Zen Host Properties oversees every detail of Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat — from immaculate property preparation and smart self-check-in to responsive 24/7 guest support — ensuring that every visitor enjoys a five-star stay from the moment they arrive to the moment they check out.
“This property was designed to be a sanctuary — a place where guests can completely decompress and recharge. The World Cup is a once-in-a-generation event coming to Atlanta’s backyard, and we wanted fans to have a home base that’s worthy of that experience. After the final whistle, they deserve to come home to something extraordinary.” - Zen Host Properties, Managing Partner
Located just 30 minutes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium — home to Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup group stage matches — Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat offers a rare combination of proximity and privacy. The property sleeps up to 12 guests across five spacious bedrooms, including a primary king suite with forest views, four queen bedrooms, and a dedicated children’s loft with its own king bed. With five full bathrooms and 67 amenities, the estate is fully equipped for extended stays throughout the tournament.
Guests will enjoy exclusive access to a private sparkling pool and hot tub, a theater-style basement with a full game zone, an outdoor firepit, shaded seating areas, and al fresco dining space — ideal for postgame celebrations or quiet evenings under the Georgia stars. High-speed Wi-Fi, a fully stocked modern kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, and complimentary private parking make the property perfectly suited for group travel.
Beyond the World Cup, the property’s location in Marietta places guests within easy reach of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park (10–12 minutes), historic Marietta Square with its acclaimed dining and boutique shopping (20 minutes), and Downtown Atlanta’s full entertainment corridor (20–30 minutes). Whether guests spend their days at matches or exploring Georgia’s rich history and culture, Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat serves as the perfect anchor.
With availability limited during the World Cup window and demand from international visitors expected to be exceptionally high, the property is accepting reservations now through Airbnb (https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1626050685464431026). Groups, families, corporate travel teams, and soccer supporters’ clubs are encouraged to book early to secure dates aligned with Atlanta’s match schedule.
Zen Host Properties invites World Cup travelers, travel writers, and hospitality partners to experience the Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat difference. For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or group booking arrangements, Zen Host Properties is available to assist. The team’s commitment to exceptional property management and guest satisfaction makes Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat one of the most reliably outstanding vacation rental experiences in the greater Atlanta metro area.
About Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is a privately-owned 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom vacation estate situated on four wooded acres in Marietta, Georgia. The property features a private pool and hot tub, theater-style basement, outdoor firepit, fully equipped kitchen, and accommodations for up to 12 guests. The retreat is available for booking exclusively through Airbnb.
About Zen Host Properties
Zen Host Properties is a boutique, wellness-focused vacation rental management company serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Specializing in full-service property management, Zen Host Properties partners with vacation rental owners to maximize property performance while delivering exceptional guest experiences. From marketing and booking management to housekeeping, maintenance, and round-the-clock guest communication, Zen Host Properties handles every aspect of rental operations with precision and care. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is among the company’s premier managed properties.
Contact
Zen Host PropertiesContact
Patricia Joseph
678-413-5163
https://www.zenhostproperties.com
Patricia Joseph
678-413-5163
https://www.zenhostproperties.com
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