NASA’s Human Research Program Launches $25,000 Data Methodology Challenge in Support of Artemis II Mission Research
Jackson, WI, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As NASA prepares to send astronauts beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in more than fifty years, NASA’s Human Research Program (HRP) launched the NASA Artemis II Human Research Data Methodology Challenge. The challenge seeks innovative applications of proven data methodologies that could help scientists extract maximum insights from the unique, highly complex dataset that will be generated by the four-person Artemis II crew.
With a total prize pool of $25,000 to be distributed among up to 15 winners, the challenge invites data scientists, biostatisticians, computational biologists, and research methodologists from across the United States to demonstrate how their existing analytical approaches can solve a critical problem in space health: how to analyze data that is extraordinarily high in dimensionality but limited to a sample size of just four individuals.
The Challenge Structure
Participants are not being asked to invent new theoretical methods. Instead, they are challenged to take proven methodologies already in use in other domains — such as clinical research, sports science, environmental monitoring, or terrestrial medicine — and demonstrate their effectiveness using proxy datasets that mirror the characteristics of the actual Artemis II data. Three NASA HRP studies will be conducted during the Artemis II mission and are at the center of the challenge. Artemis II Spaceflight Standard Measures, which tracks physiological health across multiple systems; ARCHeR, which monitors behavioral well-being, sleep, and activity; and Immune Biomarkers, which examines immune system response to deep space.
The challenge is structured in two phases. Pre-registration opens on March 30, 2026, allowing participants to register early and gain immediate access to the curated list of proxy datasets so they can begin developing their methodologies in advance. The official submission period opens on April 1, 2026, coinciding with the anticipated launch of the Artemis II mission, and submissions will be accepted through June 5, 2026.
Prizes and Recognition
The $25,000 prize pool is designed to recognize a broad community of contributors. The first-place winner will receive $5,000, with awards extending through 15th place.
The challenge includes Honorable Mentions and Special Recognition Categories designated by NASA HRP for submissions with exceptional near-term application potential or submissions from early-career researchers.
How to Participate
The challenge is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, excluding federal employees. Interested participants can learn more, review the full official rules, and pre-register to gain immediate access to the proxy datasets by visiting the official challenge website. A “Kickoff Webinar” will be held mid-April, providing a detailed overview of the challenge, the proxy datasets, and the evaluation criteria, followed by a live Q&A session. The webinar will be recorded and made available on demand throughout the challenge period.
About NASA’s Human Research Program
NASA’s Human Research Program pursues methods and technologies to support safe, productive human space travel. Through science conducted in laboratories, ground-based analogs, commercial missions, the International Space Station, and Artemis missions, the program scrutinizes how spaceflight affects human bodies and behaviors. Such research drives the program’s quest to innovate ways that keep astronauts healthy and mission-ready as human space exploration expands to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
About Floor23 Digital
Floor23 Digital is a software and services firm specializing in prize competitions, crowdsourcing, and open innovation — delivering both the technology platform and end-to-end program management that help government and enterprise clients solve complex challenges.
The Artemis II Human Research Data Methodology Challenge is a prize competition initiative administered under the authority of the America COMPETES Act (15 U.S.C. § 3719). The challenge is sponsored by NASA’s Human Research Program and is administered by Floor23 Digital.
Media Contact:
Candace Spears
Floor23 Digital
candace@floor23digital.com
262-202-1221
HRPdatachallenge.org
With a total prize pool of $25,000 to be distributed among up to 15 winners, the challenge invites data scientists, biostatisticians, computational biologists, and research methodologists from across the United States to demonstrate how their existing analytical approaches can solve a critical problem in space health: how to analyze data that is extraordinarily high in dimensionality but limited to a sample size of just four individuals.
The Challenge Structure
Participants are not being asked to invent new theoretical methods. Instead, they are challenged to take proven methodologies already in use in other domains — such as clinical research, sports science, environmental monitoring, or terrestrial medicine — and demonstrate their effectiveness using proxy datasets that mirror the characteristics of the actual Artemis II data. Three NASA HRP studies will be conducted during the Artemis II mission and are at the center of the challenge. Artemis II Spaceflight Standard Measures, which tracks physiological health across multiple systems; ARCHeR, which monitors behavioral well-being, sleep, and activity; and Immune Biomarkers, which examines immune system response to deep space.
The challenge is structured in two phases. Pre-registration opens on March 30, 2026, allowing participants to register early and gain immediate access to the curated list of proxy datasets so they can begin developing their methodologies in advance. The official submission period opens on April 1, 2026, coinciding with the anticipated launch of the Artemis II mission, and submissions will be accepted through June 5, 2026.
Prizes and Recognition
The $25,000 prize pool is designed to recognize a broad community of contributors. The first-place winner will receive $5,000, with awards extending through 15th place.
The challenge includes Honorable Mentions and Special Recognition Categories designated by NASA HRP for submissions with exceptional near-term application potential or submissions from early-career researchers.
How to Participate
The challenge is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, excluding federal employees. Interested participants can learn more, review the full official rules, and pre-register to gain immediate access to the proxy datasets by visiting the official challenge website. A “Kickoff Webinar” will be held mid-April, providing a detailed overview of the challenge, the proxy datasets, and the evaluation criteria, followed by a live Q&A session. The webinar will be recorded and made available on demand throughout the challenge period.
About NASA’s Human Research Program
NASA’s Human Research Program pursues methods and technologies to support safe, productive human space travel. Through science conducted in laboratories, ground-based analogs, commercial missions, the International Space Station, and Artemis missions, the program scrutinizes how spaceflight affects human bodies and behaviors. Such research drives the program’s quest to innovate ways that keep astronauts healthy and mission-ready as human space exploration expands to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
About Floor23 Digital
Floor23 Digital is a software and services firm specializing in prize competitions, crowdsourcing, and open innovation — delivering both the technology platform and end-to-end program management that help government and enterprise clients solve complex challenges.
The Artemis II Human Research Data Methodology Challenge is a prize competition initiative administered under the authority of the America COMPETES Act (15 U.S.C. § 3719). The challenge is sponsored by NASA’s Human Research Program and is administered by Floor23 Digital.
Media Contact:
Candace Spears
Floor23 Digital
candace@floor23digital.com
262-202-1221
HRPdatachallenge.org
Contact
Floor23 Digital LLCContact
Candace Spears
262-202-1221
https://www.floor23digital.com
Candace Spears
262-202-1221
https://www.floor23digital.com
Categories