Vacatia Awarded Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team
Awards Presented at 2026 GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, received Vacation Industry Awards for Best Property Management Company and Best Management Team at the 16th annual GNEX Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 19. The conference attracts senior-level decision-makers from across the global vacation ownership and travel industry. The awards are based on online voting by industry members.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by our industry peers,” said Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “We are a hospitality-first company, prioritizing exceptional owner and guest service, while preserving each resort's distinct community and character. I want to congratulate our entire team on their achievements.”
The Best Property Management Company award recognizes firms that provide management services to resorts. Through measurable rental growth, disciplined financial oversight, crisis-ready leadership, modernized systems, recognized hospitality excellence, and true board partnership, Vacatia transforms resorts without disrupting their identity.
The Best Management Team award recognizes the decision-makers who put strategy into action. In 2025, Vacatia’s team integrated three established companies — Vacatia, The Berkley Group, and Daily Management — under one unified operational and cultural framework, while continuing to drive rental growth, operational excellence, and measurable improvements in guest satisfaction.
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by our industry peers,” said Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “We are a hospitality-first company, prioritizing exceptional owner and guest service, while preserving each resort's distinct community and character. I want to congratulate our entire team on their achievements.”
The Best Property Management Company award recognizes firms that provide management services to resorts. Through measurable rental growth, disciplined financial oversight, crisis-ready leadership, modernized systems, recognized hospitality excellence, and true board partnership, Vacatia transforms resorts without disrupting their identity.
The Best Management Team award recognizes the decision-makers who put strategy into action. In 2025, Vacatia’s team integrated three established companies — Vacatia, The Berkley Group, and Daily Management — under one unified operational and cultural framework, while continuing to drive rental growth, operational excellence, and measurable improvements in guest satisfaction.
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Michelle DuChamp Accepts Award on Behalf of Vacatia
Michelle DuChamp of Vacatia accepts award for Best Management Company. She also accepted the award for Best Management Team at the 2026 GNEX Awards in Nashville, Tennessee
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