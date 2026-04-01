Kate Thurman Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Riverdale, GA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kate Thurman of Riverdale, Georgia, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the nonprofit field. Kate Thurman will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Kate Thurman
Kate Thurman is a nonprofit leader, CEO and founder of Angelically Blessed, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to restoring hope and stability to families and individuals facing hardship. Thurman is also a bestselling author, singer-songwriter, media personality, community advocate, wife and mother.
Through Angelically Blessed, Inc., Thurman oversees programs that provide financial assistance, clothing, food, medical supplies, and shelter to those at risk of homelessness. She also runs Faith Safe Haven Women’s Ministry, offering faith-based support for individuals coping with abuse, loss, grief, mental health challenges, and miscarriage.
As a media personality, Thurman hosts and appears on shows that spotlight faith, healing, and real-life conversations, using her platform to inspire and empower others. She has written a book entitled, “Beauty Beyond the Tears,” and was featured in a chapter in an anthology called, “She Said Yes to Herself Unapologetically.” Thurman has also written numerous songs including “Faith That Carries Me,” and “I Will Sing.”
Whether through her nonprofit work, writing, music, or ministry, Thurman’s mission is to help people heal, rebuild, and find purpose with dignity and support.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Kate Thurman
Kate Thurman is a nonprofit leader, CEO and founder of Angelically Blessed, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to restoring hope and stability to families and individuals facing hardship. Thurman is also a bestselling author, singer-songwriter, media personality, community advocate, wife and mother.
Through Angelically Blessed, Inc., Thurman oversees programs that provide financial assistance, clothing, food, medical supplies, and shelter to those at risk of homelessness. She also runs Faith Safe Haven Women’s Ministry, offering faith-based support for individuals coping with abuse, loss, grief, mental health challenges, and miscarriage.
As a media personality, Thurman hosts and appears on shows that spotlight faith, healing, and real-life conversations, using her platform to inspire and empower others. She has written a book entitled, “Beauty Beyond the Tears,” and was featured in a chapter in an anthology called, “She Said Yes to Herself Unapologetically.” Thurman has also written numerous songs including “Faith That Carries Me,” and “I Will Sing.”
Whether through her nonprofit work, writing, music, or ministry, Thurman’s mission is to help people heal, rebuild, and find purpose with dignity and support.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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