Sena Hospitality Design Up for Four Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Orlando, FL, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has been named a finalist for four resort design awards from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Refurbishment Unit Category for the Lakeside Houses at Summer Bay and the Reserve Houses at Summer Bay by Exploria Resorts, and for Sanibel Beach Club. They are also a finalist in the Refurbishment: Common Area for The Reserve 601 VIP Lounge and Lobby at Summer Bay by Exploria Resorts.
“It’s very gratifying for my team to be recognized for the creativity and hard work we put into every one of our projects,” says Dawn Sena, the firm’s founder and president. “However, the best reward is the very positive responses our projects have received from staff, owners and guests at these resorts.”
The American Resort Development Association will present the awards during its Spring Conference to be held May 10-13, 2026, The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 companies.
Sena Hospitality Design Inc. specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH, and the American Society of Interior Designers. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more.
“It’s very gratifying for my team to be recognized for the creativity and hard work we put into every one of our projects,” says Dawn Sena, the firm’s founder and president. “However, the best reward is the very positive responses our projects have received from staff, owners and guests at these resorts.”
The American Resort Development Association will present the awards during its Spring Conference to be held May 10-13, 2026, The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 companies.
Sena Hospitality Design Inc. specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH, and the American Society of Interior Designers. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more.
Contact
Sena Hospitality DesignContact
Dawn Sena
407-730-9996
www.senahospitality.com
Dawn Sena
407-730-9996
www.senahospitality.com
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The Reserve 601 VIP Lounge and Lobby at Summer Bay by Exploria Resorts
The Reserve 601 VIP Lounge and Lobby at Summer Bay by Exploria Resorts now features a wine cellar and cigar humidor.
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