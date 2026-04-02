VIKING® Car Care Marks National Car Care Month by Highlighting 50+ Years of DIY Automotive Innovation
As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care highlights more than 50 years of innovation in premium automotive accessories. Engineered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING pioneered microfiber tools for DIY car care and is now the number one selling appearance accessory brand in the U.S., delivering durable, high‑performance products that help drivers maintain their vehicles with confidence.
Saint Louis, MO, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care is spotlighting more than five decades of innovation in premium automotive care accessories, engineered and developed in St. Louis, Missouri. With over 50 years of experience and numerous patented technologies, VIKING has built a reputation for delivering reliable, high‑quality tools designed for the do‑it‑yourself automotive enthusiast.
Owned by St. Louis‑based parent company Schroeder & Tremayne, VIKING pioneered the introduction of microfiber accessories to the automotive DIY market. That early innovation laid the foundation for continued product development focused on performance, durability, and ease of use. Today, the brand remains the number‑one selling appearance accessory brand in the United States, serving drivers who value hands‑on vehicle care.
Shifts in consumer behavior have further reinforced demand for accessible, effective car care solutions. As economic uncertainty encourages individuals to maintain and extend the life of what they already own, interest in DIY maintenance and appearance care continues to grow across the automotive category.
“Car care has always been about pride of ownership,” said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING. “We focus on engineering tools that make it easier for people to maintain their vehicles with confidence, using products built to perform and built to last.”
VIKING products are available through major retail partners across North America, as well as direct‑to‑consumer platforms including Amazon and TikTok Shop, expanding access to professional‑grade car care tools for enthusiasts nationwide.
Focused on Product Performance and Responsibility
VIKING’s product development approach is guided by four core pillars:
Relentless Innovation
From in‑house engineering to material testing and validation, VIKING designs products to meet rigorous internal performance standards as automotive care methods and technologies evolve.
More Than Products
VIKING emphasizes the overall car care experience, developing accessories that streamline maintenance and help consumers achieve professional‑looking results without overcomplication.
Sustainability Conscious
Recognizing its role within the supply chain, VIKING partners with organizations such as American Forests to support sustainability initiatives and responsible sourcing efforts.
Satisfaction Guaranteed
Every product is supported by a U.S.‑based customer care team, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to long‑term customer satisfaction.
Owned by St. Louis‑based parent company Schroeder & Tremayne, VIKING pioneered the introduction of microfiber accessories to the automotive DIY market. That early innovation laid the foundation for continued product development focused on performance, durability, and ease of use. Today, the brand remains the number‑one selling appearance accessory brand in the United States, serving drivers who value hands‑on vehicle care.
Shifts in consumer behavior have further reinforced demand for accessible, effective car care solutions. As economic uncertainty encourages individuals to maintain and extend the life of what they already own, interest in DIY maintenance and appearance care continues to grow across the automotive category.
“Car care has always been about pride of ownership,” said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING. “We focus on engineering tools that make it easier for people to maintain their vehicles with confidence, using products built to perform and built to last.”
VIKING products are available through major retail partners across North America, as well as direct‑to‑consumer platforms including Amazon and TikTok Shop, expanding access to professional‑grade car care tools for enthusiasts nationwide.
Focused on Product Performance and Responsibility
VIKING’s product development approach is guided by four core pillars:
Relentless Innovation
From in‑house engineering to material testing and validation, VIKING designs products to meet rigorous internal performance standards as automotive care methods and technologies evolve.
More Than Products
VIKING emphasizes the overall car care experience, developing accessories that streamline maintenance and help consumers achieve professional‑looking results without overcomplication.
Sustainability Conscious
Recognizing its role within the supply chain, VIKING partners with organizations such as American Forests to support sustainability initiatives and responsible sourcing efforts.
Satisfaction Guaranteed
Every product is supported by a U.S.‑based customer care team, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to long‑term customer satisfaction.
Contact
Schroeder and TremayneContact
Emily Dameron
314-615-2034
www.vikingcarcare.com
Emily Dameron
314-615-2034
www.vikingcarcare.com
Multimedia
Viking Car Care Team
Many things in life have gotten too complex – but cleaning your car shouldn’t be. Here at VIKING, we believe nothing is more satisfying than driving a clean car, both inside and out. We want to keep the process easy and enjoyable without breaking the bank.
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