The SLPeaceBOT™ by Melospeech Recognized for Innovation in the 2026 EdTech Awards

Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2026 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Melospeech's product, The SLPeaceBOT™, was honored with an EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Administrative Solution category.