The SLPeaceBOT™ by Melospeech Recognized for Innovation in the 2026 EdTech Awards
Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2026 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Melospeech's product, The SLPeaceBOT™, was honored with an EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Administrative Solution category.
Temecula, CA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2026 have been announced to a worldwide audience, celebrating the best and brightest innovators in education technology. The SLPeaceBOT™ by Melospeech® was honored with an EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Administrative Solution category. This honor follows the 2025 recognition of Melospeech's CEO, Dr. Givona Sandiford, CCC-SLP, who was previously named an EdTech Leadership Award finalist for Leader Setting a Trend.
Celebrating its 16th year, the program is the world’s largest recognition program for edtech, narrowing a massive field of global entries based on pedagogical workability, efficacy, and potential. Marking its second consecutive year on the list, Melospeech joins an elite group of past honorees that includes industry giants like Adobe, Discovery Education, and Scholastic.
“We saw our team being bogged down by repetitive administrative tasks that took away from their time helping families, and that is what we have really focused on removing from their duties with technology. We are very grateful to have been recognized a second year in a row by the EdTech Awards,” said CEO Dr. Givona Sandiford, CCC-SLP.
“The leaders honored here are defining what comes next,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “The work happening across this community is making learning more accessible, more relevant, and more impactful”.
This year’s finalists and winners include:
Finalists & Winners List –
https://www.edtechdigest.com/2026-finalists-winners/
The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.
Past winners include Adobe, Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Edthena, Promethean, Scholastic, SMART Technologies, zSpace and more.
This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
Celebrating its 16th year, the program is the world’s largest recognition program for edtech, narrowing a massive field of global entries based on pedagogical workability, efficacy, and potential. Marking its second consecutive year on the list, Melospeech joins an elite group of past honorees that includes industry giants like Adobe, Discovery Education, and Scholastic.
“We saw our team being bogged down by repetitive administrative tasks that took away from their time helping families, and that is what we have really focused on removing from their duties with technology. We are very grateful to have been recognized a second year in a row by the EdTech Awards,” said CEO Dr. Givona Sandiford, CCC-SLP.
“The leaders honored here are defining what comes next,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “The work happening across this community is making learning more accessible, more relevant, and more impactful”.
This year’s finalists and winners include:
Finalists & Winners List –
https://www.edtechdigest.com/2026-finalists-winners/
The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.
Past winners include Adobe, Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Edthena, Promethean, Scholastic, SMART Technologies, zSpace and more.
This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
Contact
Melospeech IncContact
Ethan Carter
951-234-7550
melospeech.com
Ethan Carter
951-234-7550
melospeech.com
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