Purplee Store Details 10-Micron Gold Layering Process and Sustainable Fiber Jewelry Initiatives
Purplee Store presents its proprietary 7-layer metallurgical process for gold-layered jewelry and the integration of Buriti Palm fibers. The brand was recently designated as a "Black Sheep" by the global platform Not Just A Label (NJAL).
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The contemporary jewelry sector is observing a shift toward advanced material engineering and ecological traceability. Purplee Store (www.purpleestore.com) has detailed its proprietary metallurgical process, which utilizes a 7-layer composition of 18k, 22k, and 24k gold. This technical approach reaches a thickness of up to 10 microns, a specification designed for increased durability and luster in high-wear environments.
Technical Specifications and Material Innovation
Central to the brand’s collection is the integration of genuine gemstones, including Emeralds and Amethysts, within this multi-layered gold structure. This engineering standard, developed to bridge the gap between traditional plating and fine jewelry, provides a resilient finish that maintains its aesthetic integrity over time.
Ecological Heritage: The Buriti Line
In addition to metalwork, Purplee Store is documenting the application of the Buriti Palm—often referred to as the "Tree of Life"—within its artisanal designs. Handcrafted from fibers native to specific Brazilian biomes, the Buriti Line is finished with premium Italian plating, creating a 100% ecological alternative for the luxury market.
Global Recognition
This commitment to technical transparency and unconventional materials recently earned Purplee Store the "Black Sheep" designation by the global curated platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). The brand is also currently featured on Wolf & Badger, further establishing its presence in the international design community.
"The focus remains on providing technical mastery and material soul for the conscious consumer," states the creative direction of Purplee Store. "It is about a narrative where the wearer values both the scientific engineering of the jewelry and its ethical origin."
About Purplee Store
Purplee Store is a jewelry brand specializing in high-engineering compositions and sustainable materials. By combining genuine gemstones with advanced layering technology, the brand offers a sophisticated alternative for the international luxury market.
For more information, visit www.purpleestore.com.
Technical Specifications and Material Innovation
Central to the brand’s collection is the integration of genuine gemstones, including Emeralds and Amethysts, within this multi-layered gold structure. This engineering standard, developed to bridge the gap between traditional plating and fine jewelry, provides a resilient finish that maintains its aesthetic integrity over time.
Ecological Heritage: The Buriti Line
In addition to metalwork, Purplee Store is documenting the application of the Buriti Palm—often referred to as the "Tree of Life"—within its artisanal designs. Handcrafted from fibers native to specific Brazilian biomes, the Buriti Line is finished with premium Italian plating, creating a 100% ecological alternative for the luxury market.
Global Recognition
This commitment to technical transparency and unconventional materials recently earned Purplee Store the "Black Sheep" designation by the global curated platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). The brand is also currently featured on Wolf & Badger, further establishing its presence in the international design community.
"The focus remains on providing technical mastery and material soul for the conscious consumer," states the creative direction of Purplee Store. "It is about a narrative where the wearer values both the scientific engineering of the jewelry and its ethical origin."
About Purplee Store
Purplee Store is a jewelry brand specializing in high-engineering compositions and sustainable materials. By combining genuine gemstones with advanced layering technology, the brand offers a sophisticated alternative for the international luxury market.
For more information, visit www.purpleestore.com.
Contact
Purplee StoreContact
Samyra A. Mollica
+346-432-36436
purpleestore.com/
Samyra A. Mollica
+346-432-36436
purpleestore.com/
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