Award-Winning Author and National Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Redefining Freedom—Offering a Bold Roadmap to Renew a Fractured and Disillusioned America at 250
In her timely and thought-provoking newest book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States.
Washington, DC, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a timely and thought-provoking new book, Nelson challenges Americans to rethink freedom, bridge deep divides, and renew the nation’s promise ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States.
As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the nation finds itself in a moment of profound division, distrust, and democratic fatigue. Americans are deeply polarized over race, identity, history, faith, politics, and even the meaning of freedom itself. At a time when many citizens feel exhausted by the noise, alienated from institutions, and uncertain about the future of the republic, one question looms large: What does freedom require of us now?
In her powerful new book, Redefining Freedom: Thoughts on Bridging Divides and Renewing America’s Promise at 250, acclaimed author, journalist, legal analyst, and civic leader Sophia A. Nelson invites Americans into a deeper and more honest conversation about liberty, responsibility, citizenship, and the unfinished promise of the nation. Timed to the historic 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the book challenges readers to move beyond slogans, partisanship, and grievance and to embrace a more expansive, courageous vision of freedom for the 21st century.
Part reflection, part civic call to conscience, and part roadmap for renewal, Redefining Freedom asks readers to wrestle with the founding ideals of 1776 while confronting the hard truths about who has been excluded from the full promise of those ideals. Rather than treating freedom as a weapon in our culture wars, Nelson calls Americans to reclaim it as a shared responsibility rooted in dignity, pluralism, truth, accountability, faith, service, and democratic purpose.
Drawing on her decades of experience as a lawyer, constitutional thinker, journalist, author, professor, and public voice, Nelson offers a deeply personal and distinctly American meditation on what it means not only to have freedom, but to live it, share it, protect it, and expand it.
“At America’s 250th anniversary, we do not need more empty rhetoric about freedom—we need the courage to redefine it for the times we are living in,” said Nelson. “Freedom is not only personal. It is civic. It is moral. It is relational. And if we are going to preserve this republic, we must be willing to build bridges across our differences and renew our commitment to one another as Americans.”
At a time when too many people have lost faith in public life, Redefining Freedom offers readers a path forward—one that neither romanticizes the past nor surrenders the future. It is a book for citizens, leaders, students, believers, skeptics, and anyone who still believes America is worth fighting for.
Among the questions and themes explored in the book:
What does freedom really mean in a divided America?
Can liberty survive without truth, responsibility, and civic trust?
How do we honor the promise of 1776 while telling the full truth about our shared history?
What must we do to bridge racial, political, generational, and cultural divides?
What does democracy require of each of us now?
How do we protect freedom in an era of fear, fragmentation, and institutional distrust?
What kind of nation do we want to become by America’s next century?
With moral clarity, historical grounding, and a hopeful but unsparing voice, Nelson challenges Americans to stop outsourcing the work of democracy and begin the harder work of renewal—within our institutions, our communities, and ourselves.
Redefining Freedom: Thoughts on Bridging Divides and Renewing America’s Promise at 250 will be released on April 28, 2026, wherever books are sold.
For more information, visit the Redefining Freedom Center of Virginia’s RFC Freedom Books Imprint website.
About Sophia A. Nelson
Sophia A. Nelson is an award-winning author, national columnist, journalist, legal analyst, speaker, and civic leader. A respected voice on democracy, culture, faith, and public life, she is the author of four best-selling and two award-winning non-fiction books, including her now 5th book, Redefining Freedom, and founder and CEO of the Redefining Freedom Center of Virginia.
Media Contact:
Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group
info@kaylatuckeradams.com
As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the nation finds itself in a moment of profound division, distrust, and democratic fatigue. Americans are deeply polarized over race, identity, history, faith, politics, and even the meaning of freedom itself. At a time when many citizens feel exhausted by the noise, alienated from institutions, and uncertain about the future of the republic, one question looms large: What does freedom require of us now?
In her powerful new book, Redefining Freedom: Thoughts on Bridging Divides and Renewing America’s Promise at 250, acclaimed author, journalist, legal analyst, and civic leader Sophia A. Nelson invites Americans into a deeper and more honest conversation about liberty, responsibility, citizenship, and the unfinished promise of the nation. Timed to the historic 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the book challenges readers to move beyond slogans, partisanship, and grievance and to embrace a more expansive, courageous vision of freedom for the 21st century.
Part reflection, part civic call to conscience, and part roadmap for renewal, Redefining Freedom asks readers to wrestle with the founding ideals of 1776 while confronting the hard truths about who has been excluded from the full promise of those ideals. Rather than treating freedom as a weapon in our culture wars, Nelson calls Americans to reclaim it as a shared responsibility rooted in dignity, pluralism, truth, accountability, faith, service, and democratic purpose.
Drawing on her decades of experience as a lawyer, constitutional thinker, journalist, author, professor, and public voice, Nelson offers a deeply personal and distinctly American meditation on what it means not only to have freedom, but to live it, share it, protect it, and expand it.
“At America’s 250th anniversary, we do not need more empty rhetoric about freedom—we need the courage to redefine it for the times we are living in,” said Nelson. “Freedom is not only personal. It is civic. It is moral. It is relational. And if we are going to preserve this republic, we must be willing to build bridges across our differences and renew our commitment to one another as Americans.”
At a time when too many people have lost faith in public life, Redefining Freedom offers readers a path forward—one that neither romanticizes the past nor surrenders the future. It is a book for citizens, leaders, students, believers, skeptics, and anyone who still believes America is worth fighting for.
Among the questions and themes explored in the book:
What does freedom really mean in a divided America?
Can liberty survive without truth, responsibility, and civic trust?
How do we honor the promise of 1776 while telling the full truth about our shared history?
What must we do to bridge racial, political, generational, and cultural divides?
What does democracy require of each of us now?
How do we protect freedom in an era of fear, fragmentation, and institutional distrust?
What kind of nation do we want to become by America’s next century?
With moral clarity, historical grounding, and a hopeful but unsparing voice, Nelson challenges Americans to stop outsourcing the work of democracy and begin the harder work of renewal—within our institutions, our communities, and ourselves.
Redefining Freedom: Thoughts on Bridging Divides and Renewing America’s Promise at 250 will be released on April 28, 2026, wherever books are sold.
For more information, visit the Redefining Freedom Center of Virginia’s RFC Freedom Books Imprint website.
About Sophia A. Nelson
Sophia A. Nelson is an award-winning author, national columnist, journalist, legal analyst, speaker, and civic leader. A respected voice on democracy, culture, faith, and public life, she is the author of four best-selling and two award-winning non-fiction books, including her now 5th book, Redefining Freedom, and founder and CEO of the Redefining Freedom Center of Virginia.
Media Contact:
Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group
info@kaylatuckeradams.com
Contact
RFC Freedom BooksContact
Kayla Adams
240-489-1970
www.redefiningfreedomcenterofvirginia.org
email for publicist listed in press release
Kayla Adams
240-489-1970
www.redefiningfreedomcenterofvirginia.org
email for publicist listed in press release
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