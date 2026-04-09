California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
San Diego, CA, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial well-being, workforce support, and community investment across San Diego.
“We very much appreciate the City Council’s continued confidence and recognition of what we’ve accomplished together over the past decade. This renewal is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Todd Lane, President and CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “Through this partnership, we are able to support the people who serve San Diego every day, including City employees, first responders, volunteers, and their families, while reinvesting directly in programs that strengthen the local workforce, small businesses, and nonprofits. At Cal Coast, creating positive community impact is central to who we are.”
As part of the agreement, Cal Coast will provide comprehensive access to financial education, products, and services for City of San Diego employees, retirees, volunteers, and their family members. This includes participation in new employee orientations as well as ongoing on-site and virtual outreach at City facilities, free one-on-one financial counseling and coaching through Cal Coast’s Financial Fitness Program, no-cost financial education resources such as Lunch & Learn workshops and youth-focused programs, customized loans designed for public safety recruits, and exclusive benefits including early access to paychecks, waived membership fees, referral incentives, and special loan and savings offers.
Cal Coast will provide a significant annual investment to support workforce development, youth programs, public safety outreach, nonprofit capacity building, and small business support initiatives throughout San Diego.
Funded programs include:
Youth Development and Work Readiness programs
Parks and Recreation Volunteer Program
Fire-Rescue Community Outreach and Safety Education
Economic Development Capacity Building Grants for businesses and nonprofits in low- to moderate-income communities
Youth-Led Career Expo
University of San Diego’s Nonprofit Academy
Small Business Navigator Program
About California Coast Credit Union
With more than $3.6 billion in assets, Cal Coast serves more than 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. As a not-for-profit, Cal Coast provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial county can become a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
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“We very much appreciate the City Council’s continued confidence and recognition of what we’ve accomplished together over the past decade. This renewal is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Todd Lane, President and CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “Through this partnership, we are able to support the people who serve San Diego every day, including City employees, first responders, volunteers, and their families, while reinvesting directly in programs that strengthen the local workforce, small businesses, and nonprofits. At Cal Coast, creating positive community impact is central to who we are.”
As part of the agreement, Cal Coast will provide comprehensive access to financial education, products, and services for City of San Diego employees, retirees, volunteers, and their family members. This includes participation in new employee orientations as well as ongoing on-site and virtual outreach at City facilities, free one-on-one financial counseling and coaching through Cal Coast’s Financial Fitness Program, no-cost financial education resources such as Lunch & Learn workshops and youth-focused programs, customized loans designed for public safety recruits, and exclusive benefits including early access to paychecks, waived membership fees, referral incentives, and special loan and savings offers.
Cal Coast will provide a significant annual investment to support workforce development, youth programs, public safety outreach, nonprofit capacity building, and small business support initiatives throughout San Diego.
Funded programs include:
Youth Development and Work Readiness programs
Parks and Recreation Volunteer Program
Fire-Rescue Community Outreach and Safety Education
Economic Development Capacity Building Grants for businesses and nonprofits in low- to moderate-income communities
Youth-Led Career Expo
University of San Diego’s Nonprofit Academy
Small Business Navigator Program
About California Coast Credit Union
With more than $3.6 billion in assets, Cal Coast serves more than 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. As a not-for-profit, Cal Coast provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial county can become a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
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Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
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