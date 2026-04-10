Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines

Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks.