iGrad Recognized by 2026 EIFLE Awards for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education
San Diego, CA, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- iGrad, the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions, has been recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with a 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Award.
This recognition highlights iGrad’s continued leadership in delivering effective, engaging financial education that helps individuals build healthier financial habits and long-term confidence.
“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing individuals and organizations whose work is advancing the field of financial education in meaningful ways,” said Rachel Gordon, executive director of the Institute for Financial Literacy. “iGrad’s nomination reflected exceptional commitment, leadership, and impact.”
The EIFLE Awards recognize organizations that provide exceptional financial literacy education and demonstrate measurable impact through their programs.
Enrich financial wellness solutions from iGrad are designed to help organizations support the people they serve—whether students, employees, or members—through trusted, unbiased financial education. Through Enrich, organizations can deliver personalized learning experiences, interactive tools, and ongoing guidance to support better financial decision-making.
“We’re honored to be recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy, the premier national organization dedicated to adult financial wellness education,” said iGrad SVP of Wellness Kevin Soehner. “The need for meaningful financial education continues to grow across all audiences. We remain committed to delivering engaging, accessible solutions that not only build knowledge, but help the people organizations serve develop positive, long-term financial behaviors.”
Founded in 2009, iGrad has grown to support millions of individuals through Enrich financial wellness solutions delivered across higher education institutions, employers, and financial organizations nationwide.
About Enrich
Enrich is the enterprise solution trusted by organizations across industries to deliver financial education to the people they serve. Through personalized learning, interactive tools, and strategic support, Enrich enables organizations to reduce financial stress, increase engagement, and drive meaningful outcomes.
About iGrad
iGrad is the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions. For more than a decade, iGrad has provided innovative, behavior-driven financial education experiences that help individuals build healthier lives.
For more information on iGrad and Enrich financial wellness solutions, visit http://www.enrich.org. For more information about the Institute for Financial Literacy, visit http://www.financiallit.org.
This recognition highlights iGrad’s continued leadership in delivering effective, engaging financial education that helps individuals build healthier financial habits and long-term confidence.
“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing individuals and organizations whose work is advancing the field of financial education in meaningful ways,” said Rachel Gordon, executive director of the Institute for Financial Literacy. “iGrad’s nomination reflected exceptional commitment, leadership, and impact.”
The EIFLE Awards recognize organizations that provide exceptional financial literacy education and demonstrate measurable impact through their programs.
Enrich financial wellness solutions from iGrad are designed to help organizations support the people they serve—whether students, employees, or members—through trusted, unbiased financial education. Through Enrich, organizations can deliver personalized learning experiences, interactive tools, and ongoing guidance to support better financial decision-making.
“We’re honored to be recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy, the premier national organization dedicated to adult financial wellness education,” said iGrad SVP of Wellness Kevin Soehner. “The need for meaningful financial education continues to grow across all audiences. We remain committed to delivering engaging, accessible solutions that not only build knowledge, but help the people organizations serve develop positive, long-term financial behaviors.”
Founded in 2009, iGrad has grown to support millions of individuals through Enrich financial wellness solutions delivered across higher education institutions, employers, and financial organizations nationwide.
About Enrich
Enrich is the enterprise solution trusted by organizations across industries to deliver financial education to the people they serve. Through personalized learning, interactive tools, and strategic support, Enrich enables organizations to reduce financial stress, increase engagement, and drive meaningful outcomes.
About iGrad
iGrad is the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions. For more than a decade, iGrad has provided innovative, behavior-driven financial education experiences that help individuals build healthier lives.
For more information on iGrad and Enrich financial wellness solutions, visit http://www.enrich.org. For more information about the Institute for Financial Literacy, visit http://www.financiallit.org.
Contact
iGrad / EnrichContact
Kevin Soehner
818-444-1525
https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com
Kevin Soehner
818-444-1525
https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com
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