Rima AI Launches the First AI Accounting Agent That Automates the Work ERPs Won’t Touch

Rima AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, launches public access to the first AI accounting agent that automates the manual work ERPs won't touch. Over 50% of accountants still receive client documents as email attachments, scans, and paper. Rima interviews accountants to learn their edge cases, then builds custom document workflows that run automatically. Over 100 accountants already use Rima.