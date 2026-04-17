International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products.
Greenville, SC, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products.
The segment explores how International Vitamin Corporation produces a wide range of health and wellness solutions, focusing on quality, consistency, and innovation in supplement manufacturing. Viewers will gain insight into the processes behind product formulation, production, and distribution.
As consumer interest in health and wellness continues to grow, manufacturers play an increasingly important role in delivering trusted products that support everyday well-being. The feature highlights how science, regulation, and production expertise come together in the supplement industry.
By spotlighting International Vitamin Corporation, Now We Know! sheds light on the systems behind the products people rely on to support their health. The series continues its mission to educate and engage audiences through meaningful, real-world stories.
About Now We Know!
Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg. Learn more at NowWeKnowTV.com.
About International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) is a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, partnering with retailers and brands to develop innovative, high-quality wellness products. With over 70 years of manufacturing expertise and a commitment to quality, IVC supports customers from concept to commercialization across a wide range of supplement formats.
The segment explores how International Vitamin Corporation produces a wide range of health and wellness solutions, focusing on quality, consistency, and innovation in supplement manufacturing. Viewers will gain insight into the processes behind product formulation, production, and distribution.
As consumer interest in health and wellness continues to grow, manufacturers play an increasingly important role in delivering trusted products that support everyday well-being. The feature highlights how science, regulation, and production expertise come together in the supplement industry.
By spotlighting International Vitamin Corporation, Now We Know! sheds light on the systems behind the products people rely on to support their health. The series continues its mission to educate and engage audiences through meaningful, real-world stories.
About Now We Know!
Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg. Learn more at NowWeKnowTV.com.
About International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) is a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, partnering with retailers and brands to develop innovative, high-quality wellness products. With over 70 years of manufacturing expertise and a commitment to quality, IVC supports customers from concept to commercialization across a wide range of supplement formats.
Contact
International Vitamin CorporationContact
Melissa Burns
864-987-3424
www.ivcinc.com
Media Contact
Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg
(877) 546-9995
feature@nowweknowtv.com
nowweknowtv.com
Melissa Burns
864-987-3424
www.ivcinc.com
Media Contact
Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg
(877) 546-9995
feature@nowweknowtv.com
nowweknowtv.com
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