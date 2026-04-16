State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
Berlin, VT, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage.
This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, continues to draw strong regional participation and has become a staple within the surplus asset marketplace.
Important: This is a live, in-person auction only. No online bidding will be available.
Auction Schedule
Inventory Preview / Pre-Registration:
Friday, May 8, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Auction Day Preview / Registration:
Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Auction Start Time:
Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 10:00 AM
Wide Range of Surplus Assets Available
The auction will feature a diverse selection of surplus items from various Vermont state agencies. Inventory typically includes:
Fleet vehicles and plow trucks
Heavy equipment and tractors
Trailers and utility equipment
Boats, kayaks, and canoes
Lawn and grounds maintenance equipment
Tools and other miscellaneous assets
All items will be sold as-is, where-is, with no warranties or guarantees. Prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to attend the preview session on Friday, May 8, to inspect items prior to the auction.
Regional Draw and Community Impact
The event consistently attracts between 250 and 500 registered bidders, including attendees from across Vermont and neighboring states such as New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. Canadian buyers also frequently participate, contributing to the auction’s broad regional appeal. While the State of Vermont utilizes online auctions throughout the year, this annual live event remains a key tradition, offering a unique, in-person auction experience.
Additional Event Highlights
Prior to the start of the auction on Saturday morning, attendees can take part in the State’s popular “airport sharps” sale, featuring items from Vermont airports. This first-come, first-served sale often includes a variety of knives, pocket tools, and other items available at reduced prices.
Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase on-site, with a local Scout troop hosting a fundraising effort offering coffee, breakfast items, burgers, hot dogs, and baked goods.
Safety and Inspection Guidelines
To ensure a safe environment for all participants, the following inspection rules will be enforced:
No diagnostic scan tools permitted
Vehicles may not be driven on-site
Do not start vehicles with the hood open
Vehicles may be shifted into drive or reverse only while stationary with the brake engaged
About Auctions International, Inc.
Auctions International, Inc. is a leading auction provider specializing in surplus asset liquidation for government agencies and municipalities across the Northeast and beyond. The company facilitates transparent, competitive auctions designed to maximize value for sellers while providing buyers with access to a wide range of assets. Auctions International, Inc has been conducting auctions for the State of Vermont for nearly 2 decades.
This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, continues to draw strong regional participation and has become a staple within the surplus asset marketplace.
Important: This is a live, in-person auction only. No online bidding will be available.
Auction Schedule
Inventory Preview / Pre-Registration:
Friday, May 8, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Auction Day Preview / Registration:
Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Auction Start Time:
Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 10:00 AM
Wide Range of Surplus Assets Available
The auction will feature a diverse selection of surplus items from various Vermont state agencies. Inventory typically includes:
Fleet vehicles and plow trucks
Heavy equipment and tractors
Trailers and utility equipment
Boats, kayaks, and canoes
Lawn and grounds maintenance equipment
Tools and other miscellaneous assets
All items will be sold as-is, where-is, with no warranties or guarantees. Prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to attend the preview session on Friday, May 8, to inspect items prior to the auction.
Regional Draw and Community Impact
The event consistently attracts between 250 and 500 registered bidders, including attendees from across Vermont and neighboring states such as New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. Canadian buyers also frequently participate, contributing to the auction’s broad regional appeal. While the State of Vermont utilizes online auctions throughout the year, this annual live event remains a key tradition, offering a unique, in-person auction experience.
Additional Event Highlights
Prior to the start of the auction on Saturday morning, attendees can take part in the State’s popular “airport sharps” sale, featuring items from Vermont airports. This first-come, first-served sale often includes a variety of knives, pocket tools, and other items available at reduced prices.
Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase on-site, with a local Scout troop hosting a fundraising effort offering coffee, breakfast items, burgers, hot dogs, and baked goods.
Safety and Inspection Guidelines
To ensure a safe environment for all participants, the following inspection rules will be enforced:
No diagnostic scan tools permitted
Vehicles may not be driven on-site
Do not start vehicles with the hood open
Vehicles may be shifted into drive or reverse only while stationary with the brake engaged
About Auctions International, Inc.
Auctions International, Inc. is a leading auction provider specializing in surplus asset liquidation for government agencies and municipalities across the Northeast and beyond. The company facilitates transparent, competitive auctions designed to maximize value for sellers while providing buyers with access to a wide range of assets. Auctions International, Inc has been conducting auctions for the State of Vermont for nearly 2 decades.
Contact
Auctions International, Inc.Contact
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext. 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext. 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
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