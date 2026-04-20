Sanderson Ford and Arizona Business Leaders Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Sanderson Ford and Arizona business leaders are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together the business community to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Phoenix, AZ, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sanderson Ford and a growing coalition of Arizona business leaders are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, at Arizona Grand Golf Course.
The annual charity tournament, hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, raises funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Valley’s enduring charity golf events, bringing together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families.
Longtime community partner Sanderson Ford continues to play an important role in supporting the tournament and expanding its reach across the Phoenix business community.
“This event demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when businesses and community members unite around a shared mission,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Support from organizations like Sanderson Ford helps ensure that Shriners Children’s Hospitals can continue providing life-changing care to children who need it most.”
Each year, the tournament attracts golfers, sponsors, and volunteers for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving. Funds raised through the event support Shriners Children’s mission of delivering world-class pediatric care to children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation from Arizona’s business and nonprofit communities while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
The annual charity tournament, hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, raises funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Valley’s enduring charity golf events, bringing together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families.
Longtime community partner Sanderson Ford continues to play an important role in supporting the tournament and expanding its reach across the Phoenix business community.
“This event demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when businesses and community members unite around a shared mission,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Support from organizations like Sanderson Ford helps ensure that Shriners Children’s Hospitals can continue providing life-changing care to children who need it most.”
Each year, the tournament attracts golfers, sponsors, and volunteers for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving. Funds raised through the event support Shriners Children’s mission of delivering world-class pediatric care to children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation from Arizona’s business and nonprofit communities while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Contact
El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf ClubContact
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
www.shrinersgolf.com
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
www.shrinersgolf.com
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Multimedia
The Spencer McBride Memorial, Shriners Golf Classic
Flyer for The Spencer McBride Memorial, 29th Annual Shriners Golf Classic
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