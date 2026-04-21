New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists.
Albuquerque, NM, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new gallery, Pleased to Present, is excited to announce its first exhibition, This is Us, opening on May 2, at 510 Central Avenue SW in downtown Albuquerque. This is Us comprises 350 extraordinary artworks by 148 New Mexico artists, underscoring the diversity, creativity, and artistic practices found in New Mexico, whether traditional, contemporary, representational, or abstract. Works in this exhibition include jewelry, paintings, woodturning, photography, textiles, and sculpture. This is Us artists receive 100% of all sales throughout the exhibition.
The Maisel building was built in 1939 and is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties, but has been vacant and closed to the public since 2019. The grand re-opening of this historic 14,000 square foot building signals the revitalization of downtown Albuquerque just in time for the 100th anniversary of Route 66.
Pleased to Present is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit art space focused on bringing nationally and internationally renowned art to Albuquerque while also promoting local and regional artists. Pleased to Present’s programming includes vibrant, inclusive, and innovative exhibitions, workshops, classes, and a variety of community outreach.
Contact Information:
Clara Williams, Executive Director
510 Central Avenue SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505)385-5928
info@pleasedtopresent.org
The Maisel building was built in 1939 and is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties, but has been vacant and closed to the public since 2019. The grand re-opening of this historic 14,000 square foot building signals the revitalization of downtown Albuquerque just in time for the 100th anniversary of Route 66.
Pleased to Present is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit art space focused on bringing nationally and internationally renowned art to Albuquerque while also promoting local and regional artists. Pleased to Present’s programming includes vibrant, inclusive, and innovative exhibitions, workshops, classes, and a variety of community outreach.
Contact Information:
Clara Williams, Executive Director
510 Central Avenue SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505)385-5928
info@pleasedtopresent.org
Contact
Pleased to Present, Inc.Contact
Clara Williams
505-38-55928
www.pleasedtopresent.org
Clara Williams
505-38-55928
www.pleasedtopresent.org
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