Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments
Minneapolis, MN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maud Borup, a B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned candy, confections, and food gift company, today announced a curated nine piece collection of chocolate, gummy, and cotton candy giftables to celebrate everyday moments and special occasions is now available in the everyday candy aisle at Target stores.
Handmade and/or packed in the United States using fairtrade chocolate, the collection includes items that are fat free, nut free and gluten free with packaging that has an area to personalize a greeting or message for the recipient.
“Candy is fun. It creates experiences and sparks joy,“ said Christine Lantinen, president and owner of Maud Borup. “This line was designed for gift giving - delivering a smile to someone special. Whether you’re treating yourself or recognizing a co-worker, it’s meant to feel personal.”
The Maud Borup branded Celebrations Collection includes:
- Cupcake Surprise, Fairtrade milk chocolate cupcake standing three inches tall with an “It’s your day” wooden hammer to get to the surprise assortment of candy inside, 5 ounces.
- Gummy Bear Quartet, Fruity, sour, and fairtrade milk and dark chocolate covered gummy bears in a ready-to-serve four compartment container, 9 ounces.
- Celebration Bar, Fairtrade break apart milk chocolate bar topped with chocolate cream cookies, birthday cake bites, gummy cupcakes, chocolate gems, and confetti sprinkles, 12.75 ounces.
- Dubai Style Pistachio Crunch Bar, Fairtrade milk chocolate bar filled with pistachio cream and crunchy kadayif in packaging that looks like a greeting card, 3.1 ounces.
- Very Berry Cotton Candy Bar, Fairtrade milk chocolate bar loaded with raspberry cream and fluffy whisps of cotton candy in packaging that doubles as a card to celebrate special moments, 2.5 ounces.
- Ultimate Gummy Sweet-erie, A party assortment of ten gummy shapes in sweet, sour, and spicy flavors for sharing, 25 ounces.
- Gummy Sweet-erie, Eight gummy shapes in sweet, sour, and spicy flavors, 12.6 ounces.
- Ultimate Candy Kit, Fifteen varieties of sweet and sour gummies in a reusable 18 compartment storage container, 27.2 ounces.
- Candy Kit, Eight gummy shapes in sweet and sour flavors in a reusable eight compartment storage container, 12.4 ounces.
Items in the collection can serve from one to twenty-five people and are priced from $4.99 to $20.99 to meet various price points.
To see more of Maud Borup’s seasonal and everyday candy, visit www.maudborup.com.
About Maud Borup
Maud Borup is a 119-year-old, B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in gourmet candy, innovative confections, and seasonal food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private-label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 60 years in the food gift industry. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with every day and seasonal assortments designed to fit their store needs and customer preferences.
Handmade and/or packed in the United States using fairtrade chocolate, the collection includes items that are fat free, nut free and gluten free with packaging that has an area to personalize a greeting or message for the recipient.
“Candy is fun. It creates experiences and sparks joy,“ said Christine Lantinen, president and owner of Maud Borup. “This line was designed for gift giving - delivering a smile to someone special. Whether you’re treating yourself or recognizing a co-worker, it’s meant to feel personal.”
The Maud Borup branded Celebrations Collection includes:
- Cupcake Surprise, Fairtrade milk chocolate cupcake standing three inches tall with an “It’s your day” wooden hammer to get to the surprise assortment of candy inside, 5 ounces.
- Gummy Bear Quartet, Fruity, sour, and fairtrade milk and dark chocolate covered gummy bears in a ready-to-serve four compartment container, 9 ounces.
- Celebration Bar, Fairtrade break apart milk chocolate bar topped with chocolate cream cookies, birthday cake bites, gummy cupcakes, chocolate gems, and confetti sprinkles, 12.75 ounces.
- Dubai Style Pistachio Crunch Bar, Fairtrade milk chocolate bar filled with pistachio cream and crunchy kadayif in packaging that looks like a greeting card, 3.1 ounces.
- Very Berry Cotton Candy Bar, Fairtrade milk chocolate bar loaded with raspberry cream and fluffy whisps of cotton candy in packaging that doubles as a card to celebrate special moments, 2.5 ounces.
- Ultimate Gummy Sweet-erie, A party assortment of ten gummy shapes in sweet, sour, and spicy flavors for sharing, 25 ounces.
- Gummy Sweet-erie, Eight gummy shapes in sweet, sour, and spicy flavors, 12.6 ounces.
- Ultimate Candy Kit, Fifteen varieties of sweet and sour gummies in a reusable 18 compartment storage container, 27.2 ounces.
- Candy Kit, Eight gummy shapes in sweet and sour flavors in a reusable eight compartment storage container, 12.4 ounces.
Items in the collection can serve from one to twenty-five people and are priced from $4.99 to $20.99 to meet various price points.
To see more of Maud Borup’s seasonal and everyday candy, visit www.maudborup.com.
About Maud Borup
Maud Borup is a 119-year-old, B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in gourmet candy, innovative confections, and seasonal food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private-label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 60 years in the food gift industry. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with every day and seasonal assortments designed to fit their store needs and customer preferences.
Contact
Maud BorupContact
Karen Edwards
651-260-8062
www.maudborup.com
866.678.6283 x707
Karen Edwards
651-260-8062
www.maudborup.com
866.678.6283 x707
Categories