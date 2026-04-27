Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel.
Philadelphia, PA, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brooks Law Group, PLLC has officially introduced a Fractional General Counsel (FGC) Program aimed at companies that need regular legal support but aren’t ready to bring on an in-house attorney.
Brooks Law Group, PLLC, with a principal office in Pennsylvania and attorneys operating in New York, Delaware, New Jersey, and Washington DC, says the service launched after watching clients deal with the same problems year after year: contract issues, employment issues and lawsuits, recurring legal compliance deadlines, and negotiations that pop up every month, without a cost-effective way to manage them consistently.
Founding partner Justin Brooks explains "Since I've launched the firm, it's become clear that many clients who don't have a dedicated in-house team still need someone they can reach without worrying about a bill every time they pick up the phone." “Speed and efficiency matter in business. If your lawyer is too slow to respond, small problems become bigger more expensive problems. You lose leverage, you lose deals, and you lose money. We built this program to fix that.”
The service is provided as a structured monthly arrangement where companies receive ongoing access to an attorney who understands their operations. Instead of searching their rolodex of law firms to find appropriate support, businesses get a consistent point of contact who can provide legal support to human resources, advise on employment and compliance issues, handle contracts, governance, vendor relationships, and day-to-day legal questions. Plans include monthly strategy calls, contract review and drafting, and quick-turnaround support, with the flexibility to adjust services as the business grows.
According to the firm, the program is especially useful for startups and mid-sized businesses that see a steady flow of agreements and operational decisions but don’t have the volume or budget to hire an internal general counsel. Brooks explains "This service is designed for smaller businesses, with the sweet spot being for companies earning $5-50 million in annual revenue. While larger or smaller companies may also benefit, for these businesses, it often does not make sense to hire a $250k-a-year executive as a dedicated General Counsel."
Brooks Law Group was founded in 2025. The firm is now actively hiring Of Counsel and experts and consultants, including medical billing specialists to support healthcare companies. Prior to founding the firm, founding partner Justin Brooks worked at two AmLaw 100 law firms and two prominent boutiques.
Business Contact
Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Phone: +1 610-547-9556
Email: contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com
Website: https://brookslawgrouppllc.com
Brooks Law Group, PLLC, with a principal office in Pennsylvania and attorneys operating in New York, Delaware, New Jersey, and Washington DC, says the service launched after watching clients deal with the same problems year after year: contract issues, employment issues and lawsuits, recurring legal compliance deadlines, and negotiations that pop up every month, without a cost-effective way to manage them consistently.
Founding partner Justin Brooks explains "Since I've launched the firm, it's become clear that many clients who don't have a dedicated in-house team still need someone they can reach without worrying about a bill every time they pick up the phone." “Speed and efficiency matter in business. If your lawyer is too slow to respond, small problems become bigger more expensive problems. You lose leverage, you lose deals, and you lose money. We built this program to fix that.”
The service is provided as a structured monthly arrangement where companies receive ongoing access to an attorney who understands their operations. Instead of searching their rolodex of law firms to find appropriate support, businesses get a consistent point of contact who can provide legal support to human resources, advise on employment and compliance issues, handle contracts, governance, vendor relationships, and day-to-day legal questions. Plans include monthly strategy calls, contract review and drafting, and quick-turnaround support, with the flexibility to adjust services as the business grows.
According to the firm, the program is especially useful for startups and mid-sized businesses that see a steady flow of agreements and operational decisions but don’t have the volume or budget to hire an internal general counsel. Brooks explains "This service is designed for smaller businesses, with the sweet spot being for companies earning $5-50 million in annual revenue. While larger or smaller companies may also benefit, for these businesses, it often does not make sense to hire a $250k-a-year executive as a dedicated General Counsel."
Brooks Law Group was founded in 2025. The firm is now actively hiring Of Counsel and experts and consultants, including medical billing specialists to support healthcare companies. Prior to founding the firm, founding partner Justin Brooks worked at two AmLaw 100 law firms and two prominent boutiques.
Business Contact
Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Phone: +1 610-547-9556
Email: contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com
Website: https://brookslawgrouppllc.com
Contact
Brooks Law Group, PLLCContact
Justin S. Brooks
610-547-9556
https://brookslawgrouppllc.com/
contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com
Justin S. Brooks
610-547-9556
https://brookslawgrouppllc.com/
contact@brookslawgrouppllc.com
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