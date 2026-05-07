Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients
New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.
Dallas, TX, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Discovery Point Retreat today announced the results of its Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS), a comprehensive clinical outcomes report demonstrating that clients who complete a full continuum of addiction treatment experience a 52.1 percent reduction in overall psychological distress.
The study, which tracked 388 unique clients across more than 2,900 survey administrations between October 2025 and April 2026, utilized hospital-grade validated instruments including the PHQ-9 for depression, GAD-7 for anxiety, and PCL-5 for trauma. The data provides empirical evidence that structured, measurement-based care produces significant and sustained improvements in both substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions.
Among clients completing the full continuum of care—progressing from medical detox through residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programming—the study found a 55.6 percent reduction in depression symptoms and a 53.4 percent reduction in anxiety symptoms. Furthermore, 85.7 percent of clients with elevated depression resolved to below the clinical threshold during their treatment episode.
The data also highlighted the critical role of therapeutic alliance in treatment retention. Across all levels of care, 95 percent of clients reported high satisfaction with their treatment experience and maintained a strong therapeutic bond with their clinical team, which the study identified as a primary predictor of positive outcomes.
"This data proves what we see clinically every day: addiction is highly treatable when approached as a complex, co-occurring condition requiring time and a full continuum of care. By measuring outcomes weekly, we can adjust interventions in real time and ensure our clients are actually getting better, not just completing days in a program." — Donnita Smart, BAAS, LCDC, Executive Director of the Ennis Inpatient Facility, Discovery Point Retreat
For more information about Discovery Point Retreat's clinical outcomes or to access the full Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS) data, visit discoverypointretreat.com or call (877) 796-7728.
About Discovery Point Retreat
Discovery Point Retreat is a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment provider operating four facilities across Texas, including inpatient centers in Ennis and Waxahachie and outpatient centers in Dallas. Founded to deliver evidence-based, outcomes-driven care, Discovery Point Retreat offers a full continuum of services for adults, including medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. Clinical outcomes are continuously validated through the proprietary Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS) to ensure the highest standards of care. For more information, visit discoverypointretreat.com.
Media Contact:
Michael Banis
Chief Growth Officer
Discovery Point Retreat
(877) 796-7728
info@discoverymso.com
https://discoverypointretreat.com
The study, which tracked 388 unique clients across more than 2,900 survey administrations between October 2025 and April 2026, utilized hospital-grade validated instruments including the PHQ-9 for depression, GAD-7 for anxiety, and PCL-5 for trauma. The data provides empirical evidence that structured, measurement-based care produces significant and sustained improvements in both substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions.
Among clients completing the full continuum of care—progressing from medical detox through residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programming—the study found a 55.6 percent reduction in depression symptoms and a 53.4 percent reduction in anxiety symptoms. Furthermore, 85.7 percent of clients with elevated depression resolved to below the clinical threshold during their treatment episode.
The data also highlighted the critical role of therapeutic alliance in treatment retention. Across all levels of care, 95 percent of clients reported high satisfaction with their treatment experience and maintained a strong therapeutic bond with their clinical team, which the study identified as a primary predictor of positive outcomes.
"This data proves what we see clinically every day: addiction is highly treatable when approached as a complex, co-occurring condition requiring time and a full continuum of care. By measuring outcomes weekly, we can adjust interventions in real time and ensure our clients are actually getting better, not just completing days in a program." — Donnita Smart, BAAS, LCDC, Executive Director of the Ennis Inpatient Facility, Discovery Point Retreat
For more information about Discovery Point Retreat's clinical outcomes or to access the full Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS) data, visit discoverypointretreat.com or call (877) 796-7728.
About Discovery Point Retreat
Discovery Point Retreat is a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment provider operating four facilities across Texas, including inpatient centers in Ennis and Waxahachie and outpatient centers in Dallas. Founded to deliver evidence-based, outcomes-driven care, Discovery Point Retreat offers a full continuum of services for adults, including medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. Clinical outcomes are continuously validated through the proprietary Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS) to ensure the highest standards of care. For more information, visit discoverypointretreat.com.
Media Contact:
Michael Banis
Chief Growth Officer
Discovery Point Retreat
(877) 796-7728
info@discoverymso.com
https://discoverypointretreat.com
Contact
Discovery MSO, LLCContact
Michael Banis
(877) 796-7728
discoverypointretreat.com
Michael Banis
(877) 796-7728
discoverypointretreat.com
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