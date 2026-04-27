DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis.
Stillwater, MN, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN), the largest national nonprofit supporting new and expectant parents following a Down syndrome diagnosis, hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, 2026. This year’s theme, Connection, reflects DSDN’s core mission of ensuring that no parent navigates a diagnosis alone.
DSDN Day was designed to meet parents where they are in the earliest and often most overwhelming moments of their journey. Through a full day of accessible, community-driven programming, families across the country had opportunities to connect with one another, access trusted resources, and hear real stories from parents who understand.
“From the very beginning, DSDN has been built on parents supporting parents,” said Melissa Shutwell, Executive Director of DSDN. “DSDN Day is a reflection of that. It’s about creating space for connection, whether that’s finding someone who shares your experience, asking a question you’ve been holding onto, or simply feeling less alone.”
This year’s DSDN Day featured a series of pre-recorded, parent-focused webinars made available as of May 1, covering topics families are navigating in the early years. In the two weeks that follow, DSDN will host live virtual Q&A sessions with each speaker, offering parents the opportunity for real-time conversation and support.
On May 1, families were also invited to join live, parent-led Zoom meetups designed to foster meaningful connection in a relaxed, welcoming environment. These conversations included general community spaces as well as topic-specific discussions, including heart conditions and the early years following diagnosis.
In addition to connection-focused programming, DSDN launched the $5 Connection Challenge, a simple and inclusive fundraising effort designed to expand access to support. Participants were encouraged to give $5 and invite five others to do the same, helping DSDN continue to reach more families during the critical early stages following a diagnosis.
Funds raised through the $5 Connection Challenge will support the continued growth of the DSDN App, a secure, free, and moderated platform where thousands of parents connect each day. DSDN is currently working to expand the app’s capabilities to include private and small group conversations, creating more opportunities for parents to ask personal questions, build relationships, and receive support tailored to their unique experiences.
“Connection looks different for every family,” said Shutwell. “For some, it’s joining a group and reading posts. For others, it’s having a private conversation with another parent who truly understands. We want to make space for all of it.”
Since its founding on World Down Syndrome Day in 2014, DSDN has supported more than 25,000 parents across all 50 states and multiple countries. Through its online support groups, one-to-one mentoring, retreats, and medical outreach efforts, DSDN continues to ensure that every diagnosis is delivered with accurate, unbiased, and supportive information, and that families have access to connection from the very beginning.
Families and supporters can learn more about DSDN Day, access resources, and participate in the $5 Connection Challenge by visiting dsdiagnosisnetwork.org.
DSDN Day was designed to meet parents where they are in the earliest and often most overwhelming moments of their journey. Through a full day of accessible, community-driven programming, families across the country had opportunities to connect with one another, access trusted resources, and hear real stories from parents who understand.
“From the very beginning, DSDN has been built on parents supporting parents,” said Melissa Shutwell, Executive Director of DSDN. “DSDN Day is a reflection of that. It’s about creating space for connection, whether that’s finding someone who shares your experience, asking a question you’ve been holding onto, or simply feeling less alone.”
This year’s DSDN Day featured a series of pre-recorded, parent-focused webinars made available as of May 1, covering topics families are navigating in the early years. In the two weeks that follow, DSDN will host live virtual Q&A sessions with each speaker, offering parents the opportunity for real-time conversation and support.
On May 1, families were also invited to join live, parent-led Zoom meetups designed to foster meaningful connection in a relaxed, welcoming environment. These conversations included general community spaces as well as topic-specific discussions, including heart conditions and the early years following diagnosis.
In addition to connection-focused programming, DSDN launched the $5 Connection Challenge, a simple and inclusive fundraising effort designed to expand access to support. Participants were encouraged to give $5 and invite five others to do the same, helping DSDN continue to reach more families during the critical early stages following a diagnosis.
Funds raised through the $5 Connection Challenge will support the continued growth of the DSDN App, a secure, free, and moderated platform where thousands of parents connect each day. DSDN is currently working to expand the app’s capabilities to include private and small group conversations, creating more opportunities for parents to ask personal questions, build relationships, and receive support tailored to their unique experiences.
“Connection looks different for every family,” said Shutwell. “For some, it’s joining a group and reading posts. For others, it’s having a private conversation with another parent who truly understands. We want to make space for all of it.”
Since its founding on World Down Syndrome Day in 2014, DSDN has supported more than 25,000 parents across all 50 states and multiple countries. Through its online support groups, one-to-one mentoring, retreats, and medical outreach efforts, DSDN continues to ensure that every diagnosis is delivered with accurate, unbiased, and supportive information, and that families have access to connection from the very beginning.
Families and supporters can learn more about DSDN Day, access resources, and participate in the $5 Connection Challenge by visiting dsdiagnosisnetwork.org.
Contact
Down Syndrome Diagnosis NetowrkContact
Melissa Shutwell
(612)460-0765
www.dsdiagnosisnetwork.org
Melissa Shutwell
(612)460-0765
www.dsdiagnosisnetwork.org
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