Moveon Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion in Advanced Precision Optical Solutions
San Francisco, CA, May 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Moveon Technologies, a global leader in vertically integrated nano/micro-optics and advanced precision engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer. Desmond brings over three decades of leadership experience across deep-tech, semiconductor, and financial sectors to Moveon as the company scales its capabilities to next-generation advanced optical solutions, as well as strategically positioning itself for growth and potential pathways.
"Moveon Technologies is at a pivotal inflection point as the demand for precision optics in augmented reality, data fiber networks photonics, sensing, and robotics reaches new heights," said Chee Teck Lee. "Desmond’s deep understanding of the micro-optics ecosystem, combined with his proven track record in scaling complex hardware companies as well as organic and inorganic pathways makes him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of innovation and global market leadership."
Desmond’s appointment signals a strategic move to reinforce Moveon’s commitment to Industry 4.0 and vertically integrated solutions. His extensive background in high-growth technology environments—including his time as CFO of Heptagon and SVP of Finance at ams AG—will be instrumental as Moveon optimizes its "lab-to-fab" capabilities, from wafer-level optics to high-precision injection molding. Desmond comes to Moveon from his most recent role as CEO of Structo3D where he had spent over 5 years growing and reorganizing the company. His career is complimented by a unique blend of operational leadership and financial mastery, having held senior executive roles at ams AG, Heptagon, and Avago Technologies.
"I am privileged and excited to join Moveon Technologies at such a transformative time for the optics industry," said Desmond. "Moveon has built an incredible foundation of technical excellence. I look forward to working with this talented team to accelerate our technological roadmap, strengthen our global partnerships, and deliver world-class optical solutions to our customers worldwide. In a world that is now pushing the boundaries of technology and ai, optical connectivity is central to everything. It’s literally “Optics Inside” everything.”
Prior to his leadership in the technology sector, Lim held senior regional positions at world-class financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, GE Capital, and JP Morgan, starting out his career with Arthur Andersen as a Chartered Accountant.
About Moveon Technologies
Moveon Technologies is a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, specializing in the design, prototyping, and mass production of micro-optics. With a focus on innovation and vertical integration, Moveon serves global clients in the Augmented Reality (AR), automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. For more information, contact Moveon Technologies.
Media Contact:
Suleyman Turgut
Innovations and Partnerships
st@moveonsg.com
1 (949) 282-4636
"Moveon Technologies is at a pivotal inflection point as the demand for precision optics in augmented reality, data fiber networks photonics, sensing, and robotics reaches new heights," said Chee Teck Lee. "Desmond’s deep understanding of the micro-optics ecosystem, combined with his proven track record in scaling complex hardware companies as well as organic and inorganic pathways makes him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of innovation and global market leadership."
Desmond’s appointment signals a strategic move to reinforce Moveon’s commitment to Industry 4.0 and vertically integrated solutions. His extensive background in high-growth technology environments—including his time as CFO of Heptagon and SVP of Finance at ams AG—will be instrumental as Moveon optimizes its "lab-to-fab" capabilities, from wafer-level optics to high-precision injection molding. Desmond comes to Moveon from his most recent role as CEO of Structo3D where he had spent over 5 years growing and reorganizing the company. His career is complimented by a unique blend of operational leadership and financial mastery, having held senior executive roles at ams AG, Heptagon, and Avago Technologies.
"I am privileged and excited to join Moveon Technologies at such a transformative time for the optics industry," said Desmond. "Moveon has built an incredible foundation of technical excellence. I look forward to working with this talented team to accelerate our technological roadmap, strengthen our global partnerships, and deliver world-class optical solutions to our customers worldwide. In a world that is now pushing the boundaries of technology and ai, optical connectivity is central to everything. It’s literally “Optics Inside” everything.”
Prior to his leadership in the technology sector, Lim held senior regional positions at world-class financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, GE Capital, and JP Morgan, starting out his career with Arthur Andersen as a Chartered Accountant.
About Moveon Technologies
Moveon Technologies is a leading provider of advanced optical solutions, specializing in the design, prototyping, and mass production of micro-optics. With a focus on innovation and vertical integration, Moveon serves global clients in the Augmented Reality (AR), automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. For more information, contact Moveon Technologies.
Media Contact:
Suleyman Turgut
Innovations and Partnerships
st@moveonsg.com
1 (949) 282-4636
Contact
Moveon TechnologiesContact
Suleyman Turgut
949-282-4636
www.moveonsg.com
Suleyman Turgut
949-282-4636
www.moveonsg.com
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