Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Funds and Awareness for Mental Illness Recovery
New York, NY, May 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse Giving Day™ will take place on May 1, uniting communities around the world in a powerful show of support for mental health recovery. This global day of action drives urgent awareness and critical funding for Clubhouse International and its growing network of Clubhouses - community-based centers where people living with mental illness find connection, reclaim purpose, and gain the tools and opportunities to live independently and to thrive.
Powered by Clubhouse International, this opportunity offers the global Clubhouse network an easy, fun way to promote their local Clubhouses and to fundraise together on a dedicated day. It’s simple to donate - visit Clubhousegivingday.org. Today, we’re raising visibility about the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation and highlighting how it transforms individual lives and communities. Since its inception, the event has raised over $1 million to support participating Clubhouses and Clubhouse International.
Why Support Clubhouse International? One in 25 people worldwide will experience a serious mental illness, such as Bipolar disorder or Schizophrenia, yet far too many are left without access to the support they need. This gap is not sustainable, and it demands action. Clubhouse International is working to change that reality by expanding access to proven, community-based support. Across our global network of Clubhouses, we see every day that recovery is not only possible – it is happening. Through the proven Clubhouse approach, members gain access to employment, education, wellness supports, and a vibrant community, empowering them to realize their full potential. Today, approximately 170,000 people living with mental illness worldwide have access to a Clubhouse, and millions more stand to benefit from this life-changing model.
Starting a Clubhouse can take years. Clubhouse International is here to help; the organization is currently working with nearly 40 Startup groups across 10 countries. In the past 18 months, Clubhouse International has supported 38 new Clubhouses in joining the Clubhouse International network.
We invite you to spread the word about Clubhouse Giving Day and to make a contribution. Follow us on social media and visit Clubhousegivingday.org to learn how you can support Clubhouse International in its mission to provide recovery opportunities to more people living with mental illness.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based approaches to mental health care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are 370+ Clubhouses operating in 31 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org | (716) 302-4307
Powered by Clubhouse International, this opportunity offers the global Clubhouse network an easy, fun way to promote their local Clubhouses and to fundraise together on a dedicated day. It’s simple to donate - visit Clubhousegivingday.org. Today, we’re raising visibility about the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation and highlighting how it transforms individual lives and communities. Since its inception, the event has raised over $1 million to support participating Clubhouses and Clubhouse International.
Why Support Clubhouse International? One in 25 people worldwide will experience a serious mental illness, such as Bipolar disorder or Schizophrenia, yet far too many are left without access to the support they need. This gap is not sustainable, and it demands action. Clubhouse International is working to change that reality by expanding access to proven, community-based support. Across our global network of Clubhouses, we see every day that recovery is not only possible – it is happening. Through the proven Clubhouse approach, members gain access to employment, education, wellness supports, and a vibrant community, empowering them to realize their full potential. Today, approximately 170,000 people living with mental illness worldwide have access to a Clubhouse, and millions more stand to benefit from this life-changing model.
Starting a Clubhouse can take years. Clubhouse International is here to help; the organization is currently working with nearly 40 Startup groups across 10 countries. In the past 18 months, Clubhouse International has supported 38 new Clubhouses in joining the Clubhouse International network.
We invite you to spread the word about Clubhouse Giving Day and to make a contribution. Follow us on social media and visit Clubhousegivingday.org to learn how you can support Clubhouse International in its mission to provide recovery opportunities to more people living with mental illness.
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating its proven recovery model into community-based approaches to mental health care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are 370+ Clubhouses operating in 31 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
Media inquiries:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org | (716) 302-4307
Contact
Clubhouse InternationalContact
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
600 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10016
USA
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
600 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10016
USA
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