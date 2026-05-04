GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group Launches to Empower Small and Medium Businesses with Tailored Software Solutions
Phoenix, AZ, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gregorec Consulting Group, a new boutique software consulting firm, today announced its official launch, aiming to bridge the gap between complex software needs and practical, affordable solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Jeffrey “Jeff” Gregorec, a veteran in software publishing with 30 years of international experience in CRM, ERP, FSM, PM, Marketing Automation, Workflow Design, Mobile Application as well as cloud architecture, app development and technology financing, GCG provides custom software solutions, IT strategy, and technical consulting, helping clients streamline operations and fuel growth.
In a digital-first economy, many small to medium businesses struggle to implement technology that is both effective and budget-conscious. GCG addresses this by offering high-touch, tailored consulting, ensuring that specialized software tools are accessible, functional, and aligned with client goals through a network of over 8,000 resources globally.
"Our mission is to democratize high-end software consulting, bringing Fortune 500-level strategy to local businesses and startups," said Jeffrey Gregorec, CEO at GCG. "We aren't just selling software; we are building partnerships to solve real business problems, ensuring our clients can compete and thrive in their respective markets."
Key services offered by GCG include:
Innovative Infrastructure Software Solutions: SaaS, Hybrid SaaS and mobile solutions.
IT Strategy & Digital Transformation: Guiding businesses through technology adoption.
Data Analytics & Automation: Improving operational efficiency.
For more information about GCG and its services, please visit the GCG Home Page or contact Support at GCG Support.
About GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group:
Founded in 2024, GCG is a Phoenix-based software consulting firm dedicated to providing personalized technology solutions to SMEs. With a focus on agility, quality, and client partnership, GCG delivers specialized expertise in end-to-end software solutions, architecture/design, and IT consulting to drive measurable business results through a global network of over 8,000 technology partners.
In a digital-first economy, many small to medium businesses struggle to implement technology that is both effective and budget-conscious. GCG addresses this by offering high-touch, tailored consulting, ensuring that specialized software tools are accessible, functional, and aligned with client goals through a network of over 8,000 resources globally.
"Our mission is to democratize high-end software consulting, bringing Fortune 500-level strategy to local businesses and startups," said Jeffrey Gregorec, CEO at GCG. "We aren't just selling software; we are building partnerships to solve real business problems, ensuring our clients can compete and thrive in their respective markets."
Key services offered by GCG include:
Innovative Infrastructure Software Solutions: SaaS, Hybrid SaaS and mobile solutions.
IT Strategy & Digital Transformation: Guiding businesses through technology adoption.
Data Analytics & Automation: Improving operational efficiency.
For more information about GCG and its services, please visit the GCG Home Page or contact Support at GCG Support.
About GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group:
Founded in 2024, GCG is a Phoenix-based software consulting firm dedicated to providing personalized technology solutions to SMEs. With a focus on agility, quality, and client partnership, GCG delivers specialized expertise in end-to-end software solutions, architecture/design, and IT consulting to drive measurable business results through a global network of over 8,000 technology partners.
Contact
GCG - Gregorec Consulting GroupContact
Jeff Gregorec
602-526-2080
https://gcgnow.com/
Jeffrey Gregorec, Chief Solutions Officer
Jeff Gregorec
602-526-2080
https://gcgnow.com/
Jeffrey Gregorec, Chief Solutions Officer
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