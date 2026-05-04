Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.”
Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration Honors Legendary Composer Aurelio de la Vega in Pasadena
World Premiere of De la Vega’s String Quartet in Two Movements and Symphony No. 2 by Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Headline Historic Concert
A powerful evening of music, memory, and cultural identity will take center stage in Pasadena as the Guerra String Orchestra, under the direction of Latin GRAMMY®-winning composer and conductor Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM at St. Andrew Catholic Church.
This landmark concert honors the centennial of the late Cuban-American composer Aurelio de la Vega, a towering figure in 20th-century classical music and longtime professor at California State University, Northridge. The program reflects on the artistic legacy of Cuban composers working in exile—artists who transformed displacement into creative expansion.
The evening will feature performances of Aurelio de la Vega’s evocative works, including Elegía and Variación del Recuerdo, as well as the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements, performed by the Hispano String Quartet, alongside the highly anticipated world premiere of Yalil Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo,” a six-movement work that reimagines Greek mythology through a bold contemporary musical language.
“This is not just a concert—it is a cultural statement,” said Guerra. “Cuban music in exile is not defined by rupture, but by continuity and transformation. It is the sound of identity evolving beyond borders.”
Produced by RYCY Productions, the concert brings together tradition and innovation, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience a living dialogue between generations of composers connected by heritage, exile, and artistic vision.
The Guerra String Orchestra, known for its dynamic programming and commitment to underrepresented voices, continues to establish itself as a vital force in Southern California’s cultural landscape.
Event Details:
What: Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration
Who: Guerra String Orchestra, conducted by Yalil Guerra
When: Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Where: St. Andrew Catholic Church, 311 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
Tickets are available via Eventbrite. Admission is open seating. Free parking is available across the street, and a Cuban reception will follow the concert.
About Yalil Guerra
Yalil Guerra is a Cuban-American composer, conductor, and educator based in Los Angeles. A Latin GRAMMY® winner and multiple nominee, his work bridges classical tradition with contemporary and Hispano-Afro-Cuban influences. Guerra is the founder and artistic director of the Guerra String Orchestra and an active voice in promoting Cuban classical music internationally.
Media Contact:
RYCY Productions
Email: info@rycy.com
Website: www.guerrastringorchestra.com
World Premiere of De la Vega’s String Quartet in Two Movements and Symphony No. 2 by Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Headline Historic Concert
A powerful evening of music, memory, and cultural identity will take center stage in Pasadena as the Guerra String Orchestra, under the direction of Latin GRAMMY®-winning composer and conductor Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM at St. Andrew Catholic Church.
This landmark concert honors the centennial of the late Cuban-American composer Aurelio de la Vega, a towering figure in 20th-century classical music and longtime professor at California State University, Northridge. The program reflects on the artistic legacy of Cuban composers working in exile—artists who transformed displacement into creative expansion.
The evening will feature performances of Aurelio de la Vega’s evocative works, including Elegía and Variación del Recuerdo, as well as the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements, performed by the Hispano String Quartet, alongside the highly anticipated world premiere of Yalil Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo,” a six-movement work that reimagines Greek mythology through a bold contemporary musical language.
“This is not just a concert—it is a cultural statement,” said Guerra. “Cuban music in exile is not defined by rupture, but by continuity and transformation. It is the sound of identity evolving beyond borders.”
Produced by RYCY Productions, the concert brings together tradition and innovation, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience a living dialogue between generations of composers connected by heritage, exile, and artistic vision.
The Guerra String Orchestra, known for its dynamic programming and commitment to underrepresented voices, continues to establish itself as a vital force in Southern California’s cultural landscape.
Event Details:
What: Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration
Who: Guerra String Orchestra, conducted by Yalil Guerra
When: Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Where: St. Andrew Catholic Church, 311 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
Tickets are available via Eventbrite. Admission is open seating. Free parking is available across the street, and a Cuban reception will follow the concert.
About Yalil Guerra
Yalil Guerra is a Cuban-American composer, conductor, and educator based in Los Angeles. A Latin GRAMMY® winner and multiple nominee, his work bridges classical tradition with contemporary and Hispano-Afro-Cuban influences. Guerra is the founder and artistic director of the Guerra String Orchestra and an active voice in promoting Cuban classical music internationally.
Media Contact:
RYCY Productions
Email: info@rycy.com
Website: www.guerrastringorchestra.com
Contact
RYCY ProductionsContact
Cary Ramos
818-281-5320
www.rycy.com
Cary Ramos
818-281-5320
www.rycy.com
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