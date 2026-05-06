P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Dr. David Pincus as Spring 2026 Cover Star
Smithtown, NY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This Spring, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the quiet power that comes from knowing you belong. This issue features Dr. David Pincus, a board-certified plastic surgeon whose work starts with listening to women’s stories and empowering them to reach their goals; not simply by enhancing appearance, but by helping them discover and cultivate lasting self-assurance.
Dr. Pincus, who has offices on Long Island and Boca Raton, has seen firsthand the profound changes that happen when women make choices for themselves. In his practice, he has watched grandmothers rediscover their spark, mothers become more present and self-assured, and women across generations step into new chapters with greater conviction. For many, these changes are not about chasing perfection or meeting some impossible standard, but about feeling aligned - inside and out - so they can move forward with the assurance they’ve earned in every other part of their lives.
“This season’s issue explores the many ways confidence takes shape. When a woman feels secure and owns her power, she negotiates differently, sets boundaries without apology, and makes decisions that honor her values - even when it’s hard,” says P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo. “Confidence grows from the inside out, and from the outside in; sometimes, taking care of yourself means investing in your health or well-being, and sometimes it means changing an old story or belief that’s holding you back.”
Dr. Pincus’s work is not about altering who someone is, but about helping women feel more like themselves - sometimes for the very first time. He partners with women on their journey toward self-assurance, offering support as they claim their space and make choices that reflect their own vision.
Throughout this issue, readers will find stories of women who build confidence in all kinds of ways - through bold professional leaps, personal transformation, or by honoring themselves when it matters most. What unites them is not the path they chose, but the decision to choose themselves, again and again. Because confidence doesn’t just change how you see yourself - it changes what you allow yourself to do, become, and create. And in the end, that is where true power lives.
For more information about Dr. Pincus visit Dr. David Pincus - Smithtown, NY and Long Island - Pincus Plastic Surgery™
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a meaningful impact across industries. For over a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women at every stage of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. celebrates excellence, fosters relationships, and offers access to valuable resources. To nominate yourself or another accomplished woman for membership and recognition, visit www.powerwoe.com.
Dr. Pincus, who has offices on Long Island and Boca Raton, has seen firsthand the profound changes that happen when women make choices for themselves. In his practice, he has watched grandmothers rediscover their spark, mothers become more present and self-assured, and women across generations step into new chapters with greater conviction. For many, these changes are not about chasing perfection or meeting some impossible standard, but about feeling aligned - inside and out - so they can move forward with the assurance they’ve earned in every other part of their lives.
“This season’s issue explores the many ways confidence takes shape. When a woman feels secure and owns her power, she negotiates differently, sets boundaries without apology, and makes decisions that honor her values - even when it’s hard,” says P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo. “Confidence grows from the inside out, and from the outside in; sometimes, taking care of yourself means investing in your health or well-being, and sometimes it means changing an old story or belief that’s holding you back.”
Dr. Pincus’s work is not about altering who someone is, but about helping women feel more like themselves - sometimes for the very first time. He partners with women on their journey toward self-assurance, offering support as they claim their space and make choices that reflect their own vision.
Throughout this issue, readers will find stories of women who build confidence in all kinds of ways - through bold professional leaps, personal transformation, or by honoring themselves when it matters most. What unites them is not the path they chose, but the decision to choose themselves, again and again. Because confidence doesn’t just change how you see yourself - it changes what you allow yourself to do, become, and create. And in the end, that is where true power lives.
For more information about Dr. Pincus visit Dr. David Pincus - Smithtown, NY and Long Island - Pincus Plastic Surgery™
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a meaningful impact across industries. For over a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women at every stage of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. celebrates excellence, fosters relationships, and offers access to valuable resources. To nominate yourself or another accomplished woman for membership and recognition, visit www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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