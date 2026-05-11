NCNW Queens County Section to Host 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet Honoring Community Excellence
Queens, NY, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Queens County Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) proudly announces its 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet, taking place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Antun’s in Queens Village, NY.
This year’s elegant affair, themed “Black Roses & Pearls: A Legacy of Grace and Strength,” will celebrate outstanding individuals and organizations whose leadership, service, and commitment continue to uplift and empower the community.
The Annual Black & White Awards Banquet is one of NCNW Queens County Section’s signature events, bringing together civic leaders, professionals, business owners, and community advocates for an evening of recognition, networking, and purpose-driven celebration. The event also serves as a critical fundraiser supporting programs focused on education, health awareness, economic empowerment, and community development throughout Southeast Queens and beyond.
2026 Honorees include:
Dr. Johann Richardson
Rev. Jacqueline Jones
Jessica Douglas
LaLisa Scudder-Durden, PhD
Dr. Jolander Headley
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Zeta Lambda Chapter
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Delta Beta Zeta Chapter
The evening will be hosted by Patrice Robinson, Radio Public Affairs Host on 94.7 FM, WCBS, WFAN, and 102.7 FM, and will feature a formal black-and-white dress code, reflecting the sophistication and unity that defines the event.
Founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the National Council of Negro Women is a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading, developing, and advocating for women of African descent. Since its founding in 1987, the Queens County Section has been a driving force in delivering impactful programs and initiatives that address critical issues affecting families and communities, including youth mentorship, health equity, and educational advancement.
Sponsorship opportunities are currently available, offering organizations meaningful visibility while supporting a mission rooted in service and empowerment. Proceeds from the event directly fund NCNW’s year-round community initiatives, making sponsorship both a branding opportunity and a chance to create lasting impact .
Tickets and sponsorship information are available now.
Register or learn more:
https://tinyurl.com/NCNWQCSAwardsBanquet38
This year’s elegant affair, themed “Black Roses & Pearls: A Legacy of Grace and Strength,” will celebrate outstanding individuals and organizations whose leadership, service, and commitment continue to uplift and empower the community.
The Annual Black & White Awards Banquet is one of NCNW Queens County Section’s signature events, bringing together civic leaders, professionals, business owners, and community advocates for an evening of recognition, networking, and purpose-driven celebration. The event also serves as a critical fundraiser supporting programs focused on education, health awareness, economic empowerment, and community development throughout Southeast Queens and beyond.
2026 Honorees include:
Dr. Johann Richardson
Rev. Jacqueline Jones
Jessica Douglas
LaLisa Scudder-Durden, PhD
Dr. Jolander Headley
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Zeta Lambda Chapter
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Delta Beta Zeta Chapter
The evening will be hosted by Patrice Robinson, Radio Public Affairs Host on 94.7 FM, WCBS, WFAN, and 102.7 FM, and will feature a formal black-and-white dress code, reflecting the sophistication and unity that defines the event.
Founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the National Council of Negro Women is a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading, developing, and advocating for women of African descent. Since its founding in 1987, the Queens County Section has been a driving force in delivering impactful programs and initiatives that address critical issues affecting families and communities, including youth mentorship, health equity, and educational advancement.
Sponsorship opportunities are currently available, offering organizations meaningful visibility while supporting a mission rooted in service and empowerment. Proceeds from the event directly fund NCNW’s year-round community initiatives, making sponsorship both a branding opportunity and a chance to create lasting impact .
Tickets and sponsorship information are available now.
Register or learn more:
https://tinyurl.com/NCNWQCSAwardsBanquet38
Contact
NCNW Queens County SectionContact
Toni Coleman Brown
646-421-0830
https://ncnwqueenscounty.org
Toni Coleman Brown
646-421-0830
https://ncnwqueenscounty.org
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