The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction
Tampa, FL, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Golf Auction's May 2026 Auction Features Over 600 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Ray Knight's 1986 World Series Treasures
The Golf Auction is proud to announce that its next premier auction will open for bidding on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 9:00 PM EST and run through May 17, 2026. The event will feature more than 600 lots of exceptional golf memorabilia alongside a special collection of baseball memorabilia from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight.
Collectors can expect an outstanding selection of golf history, including vintage clubs, autographs, tickets, tournament-used items, and rare golf ephemera from many of the game’s most iconic names and events.
Adding a unique crossover element to this auction is an exclusive offering of approximately 30 baseball items from Knight’s personal collection. Knight, best known for leading the New York Mets to the 1986 World Series championship and earning World Series MVP honors, was also part of one of sports’ most recognizable power couples through his marriage to LPGA legend Nancy Lopez.
The Golf Auction previously had the privilege of offering memorabilia from Lopez’s celebrated career and is now excited to present significant keepsakes from Knight’s storied baseball journey. Featured items include Knight’s prestigious Babe Ruth Award as 1986 World Series MVP, his 1986 United Press International (UPI) Comeback Player of the Year Award, milestone game-used and signed baseballs, and additional equipment and memorabilia from his All-Star career.
“This is a truly special opportunity for both golf and baseball collectors,” said The Golf Auction. “The combination of premier golf memorabilia and historic items from one of baseball’s most memorable championship seasons makes this one of our most exciting auctions to date.”
To view the complete catalog and register to bid, visit TheGolfAuction.com
Ryan McFarland
(813) 415-5854
ryan@thegolfauction.com
The Golf Auction is proud to announce that its next premier auction will open for bidding on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 9:00 PM EST and run through May 17, 2026. The event will feature more than 600 lots of exceptional golf memorabilia alongside a special collection of baseball memorabilia from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight.
Collectors can expect an outstanding selection of golf history, including vintage clubs, autographs, tickets, tournament-used items, and rare golf ephemera from many of the game’s most iconic names and events.
Adding a unique crossover element to this auction is an exclusive offering of approximately 30 baseball items from Knight’s personal collection. Knight, best known for leading the New York Mets to the 1986 World Series championship and earning World Series MVP honors, was also part of one of sports’ most recognizable power couples through his marriage to LPGA legend Nancy Lopez.
The Golf Auction previously had the privilege of offering memorabilia from Lopez’s celebrated career and is now excited to present significant keepsakes from Knight’s storied baseball journey. Featured items include Knight’s prestigious Babe Ruth Award as 1986 World Series MVP, his 1986 United Press International (UPI) Comeback Player of the Year Award, milestone game-used and signed baseballs, and additional equipment and memorabilia from his All-Star career.
“This is a truly special opportunity for both golf and baseball collectors,” said The Golf Auction. “The combination of premier golf memorabilia and historic items from one of baseball’s most memorable championship seasons makes this one of our most exciting auctions to date.”
To view the complete catalog and register to bid, visit TheGolfAuction.com
Ryan McFarland
(813) 415-5854
ryan@thegolfauction.com
Contact
The Golf AuctionContact
Ryan McFarland
866-842-0268
www.thegolfauction.com
Ryan McFarland
866-842-0268
www.thegolfauction.com
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