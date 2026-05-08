Reverend Rodney Wilson Honored for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Henderson, NV, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Rodney Wilson of Henderson, Nevada, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and pastoral counseling.
About Reverend Rodney Wilson
Reverend Wilson serves as the head chaplain pastor at BrilliantMont International Christian Academy, an accredited private faith-based Christian school. The academy provides Christian education for students in grades K-12, along with kingdom ministry teaching. With 38 years of experience in faith-based education, Reverend Wilson has dedicated his career to teaching, counseling, classroom leadership, ministry, and supporting students and families through a Christian foundation. His work reaches an international geographic area of distribution.
Throughout his career, Reverend Wilson has built a strong background in education, business, ministry, counseling, and leadership. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Liberty University in 2008 and is currently pursuing doctoral studies in Higher Education Administration and Organizational Leadership at Liberty University. He has also completed Pre-Ph.D. candidate coursework through Walden University. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry Business Leadership from Christian Leadership University, where he graduated as valedictorian, and an Associate of Arts degree in psychology, counseling, and business education from Indiana University.
Reverend Wilson’s professional credentials include numerous certifications in education, leadership, safety, ministry, business, and artificial intelligence. His certifications include AI Business Operation Certification, AI Gemini Certification, Alice Training Certification, CSTAG Threat Assessment Certification, Stop the Bleed Certification, National School Chaplain Association Certification, Joseph Business School of Entrepreneurship Business Management Certification, ACSI Professional Education Certification, Nevada Department of Education Business and Industry Temporary License, and Agile Certification. He was also listed in 2026 Who’s Who as an experienced leader in education, leadership, and business.
In his leisure time, Reverend Wilson enjoys traveling, cooking, reading, swimming, and spending time with his family.
For more information, visit BrilliantMont Christian Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Reverend Rodney Wilson
Reverend Wilson serves as the head chaplain pastor at BrilliantMont International Christian Academy, an accredited private faith-based Christian school. The academy provides Christian education for students in grades K-12, along with kingdom ministry teaching. With 38 years of experience in faith-based education, Reverend Wilson has dedicated his career to teaching, counseling, classroom leadership, ministry, and supporting students and families through a Christian foundation. His work reaches an international geographic area of distribution.
Throughout his career, Reverend Wilson has built a strong background in education, business, ministry, counseling, and leadership. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Liberty University in 2008 and is currently pursuing doctoral studies in Higher Education Administration and Organizational Leadership at Liberty University. He has also completed Pre-Ph.D. candidate coursework through Walden University. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry Business Leadership from Christian Leadership University, where he graduated as valedictorian, and an Associate of Arts degree in psychology, counseling, and business education from Indiana University.
Reverend Wilson’s professional credentials include numerous certifications in education, leadership, safety, ministry, business, and artificial intelligence. His certifications include AI Business Operation Certification, AI Gemini Certification, Alice Training Certification, CSTAG Threat Assessment Certification, Stop the Bleed Certification, National School Chaplain Association Certification, Joseph Business School of Entrepreneurship Business Management Certification, ACSI Professional Education Certification, Nevada Department of Education Business and Industry Temporary License, and Agile Certification. He was also listed in 2026 Who’s Who as an experienced leader in education, leadership, and business.
In his leisure time, Reverend Wilson enjoys traveling, cooking, reading, swimming, and spending time with his family.
For more information, visit BrilliantMont Christian Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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