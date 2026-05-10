MK Partners Acquires Folderize, Expanding Its Salesforce Product Portfolio with an Additional AgentExchange Solution

MK Partners has acquired Folderize, a Salesforce-native file and folder organization solution now available on the Salesforce AgentExchange. Folderize helps organizations manage files inside Salesforce with unlimited folder hierarchies, native storage, sharing controls, full-text search, and support for Sales, Service, and Experience Cloud — without external storage or integrations.