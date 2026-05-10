MK Partners Acquires Folderize, Expanding Its Salesforce Product Portfolio with an Additional AgentExchange Solution
MK Partners has acquired Folderize, a Salesforce-native file and folder organization solution now available on the Salesforce AgentExchange. Folderize helps organizations manage files inside Salesforce with unlimited folder hierarchies, native storage, sharing controls, full-text search, and support for Sales, Service, and Experience Cloud — without external storage or integrations.
Burbank, CA, May 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MK Partners, a Salesforce consulting and solutions partner specializing in CRM, data, analytics, and AI, today announced the acquisition of Folderize, a Salesforce-native file and folder organization solution designed to help teams better manage content directly inside Salesforce.
As part of the acquisition, Folderize remains available on the Salesforce AgentExchange, and is receiving expanded functionality, giving Salesforce customers an intuitive way to organize files, streamline collaboration, and improve document visibility across their Salesforce environments.
Folderize was built to solve a common challenge for Salesforce users: managing growing volumes of files and content within complex orgs. By introducing familiar folder-based organization directly into Salesforce, Folderize helps teams improve productivity, simplify navigation, and create more scalable content management processes — all without relying on external storage systems or third-party repositories.
“Salesforce customers are creating and managing more content than ever before (especially as orgs get larger and larger), but organizing that content efficiently has remained a challenge for many organizations,” said Matt Kaufman, CEO of MK Partners. “Folderize delivers a simple, intuitive experience that fits naturally into Salesforce and we’re excited to expand its functionality and bring the product to even more customers on the Salesforce AgentExchange.”
The acquisition represents another step in MK Partners’ continued investment in building practical, user-focused solutions for the Salesforce ecosystem joining their other AgentExchange products: Mambo Merge, Photo Uploader, Zealynx, and more.
Folderize provides:
- Unlimited folders and unlimited folder hierarchy depth
- Native Salesforce file storage with no external integrations required
- Folder permissions and sharing controls using Salesforce security settings
- Support for Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud
- File organization directly on Salesforce object records
- Bulk import capabilities from servers, PCs, and SharePoint
- Lightning Experience and mobile-ready interfaces
- Full-text search across stored documents and files
The application is available in both free and paid editions, allowing organizations to get started quickly while scaling as document storage needs grow.
Folderize is available now on the Salesforce AgentExchange.
To learn more, visit:
Folderize
Install Folderize on the AgentExchange
MK Partners
About MK Partners
MK Partners is a Salesforce consulting and solutions firm focused on helping organizations maximize the value of Salesforce through CRM strategy, AI, analytics, automation, configuration, and custom development. As one of the longest-serving Salesforce implementation partners, and the leader in Southern California, MK Partners has helped hundreds of organizations improve sales, service, marketing, and operational efficiency through scalable Salesforce solutions and expert consulting services.
About Folderize
Folderize is a Salesforce-native document and file organization solution that provides traditional file-system style browsing and hierarchical folder management directly within Salesforce. Designed for teams using Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud, Folderize enables organizations to organize, search, share, and manage files without requiring external storage systems or integrations. With unlimited folders, unlimited hierarchy depth, full-text search, and flexible sharing controls, Folderize helps Salesforce teams create a more intuitive and scalable content management experience.
Media Contact
Chris Stegall
Marketing Director
MK Partners
As part of the acquisition, Folderize remains available on the Salesforce AgentExchange, and is receiving expanded functionality, giving Salesforce customers an intuitive way to organize files, streamline collaboration, and improve document visibility across their Salesforce environments.
Folderize was built to solve a common challenge for Salesforce users: managing growing volumes of files and content within complex orgs. By introducing familiar folder-based organization directly into Salesforce, Folderize helps teams improve productivity, simplify navigation, and create more scalable content management processes — all without relying on external storage systems or third-party repositories.
“Salesforce customers are creating and managing more content than ever before (especially as orgs get larger and larger), but organizing that content efficiently has remained a challenge for many organizations,” said Matt Kaufman, CEO of MK Partners. “Folderize delivers a simple, intuitive experience that fits naturally into Salesforce and we’re excited to expand its functionality and bring the product to even more customers on the Salesforce AgentExchange.”
The acquisition represents another step in MK Partners’ continued investment in building practical, user-focused solutions for the Salesforce ecosystem joining their other AgentExchange products: Mambo Merge, Photo Uploader, Zealynx, and more.
Folderize provides:
- Unlimited folders and unlimited folder hierarchy depth
- Native Salesforce file storage with no external integrations required
- Folder permissions and sharing controls using Salesforce security settings
- Support for Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud
- File organization directly on Salesforce object records
- Bulk import capabilities from servers, PCs, and SharePoint
- Lightning Experience and mobile-ready interfaces
- Full-text search across stored documents and files
The application is available in both free and paid editions, allowing organizations to get started quickly while scaling as document storage needs grow.
Folderize is available now on the Salesforce AgentExchange.
To learn more, visit:
Folderize
Install Folderize on the AgentExchange
MK Partners
About MK Partners
MK Partners is a Salesforce consulting and solutions firm focused on helping organizations maximize the value of Salesforce through CRM strategy, AI, analytics, automation, configuration, and custom development. As one of the longest-serving Salesforce implementation partners, and the leader in Southern California, MK Partners has helped hundreds of organizations improve sales, service, marketing, and operational efficiency through scalable Salesforce solutions and expert consulting services.
About Folderize
Folderize is a Salesforce-native document and file organization solution that provides traditional file-system style browsing and hierarchical folder management directly within Salesforce. Designed for teams using Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud, Folderize enables organizations to organize, search, share, and manage files without requiring external storage systems or integrations. With unlimited folders, unlimited hierarchy depth, full-text search, and flexible sharing controls, Folderize helps Salesforce teams create a more intuitive and scalable content management experience.
Media Contact
Chris Stegall
Marketing Director
MK Partners
Contact
MK PartnersContact
Chris Stegall
818-760-8285
mkpartners.com
Chris Stegall
818-760-8285
mkpartners.com
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