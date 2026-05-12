Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts Selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
McDonough, GA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts of McDonough, Georgia has been selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Chosen for her distinguished leadership in public health, education, and advocacy, Dr. Roberts’ story will be told in a full-page feature in the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts is a nationally recognized epidemiologist, Navy veteran, five-star international author, and critical care nursing educator. She began her career in the demanding, high-pressure world of intensive care, where every second mattered and urgency guided each decision. Dr. Roberts is the creator of Crush 33® and Eyes of Sepsis Where Time Runs Out in Silence™, a cinematic public health initiative designed to reshape education through empathy-centered storytelling. She also developed the trademarked CRUSH 33 – A Medical Emergency® protocol, a five-step framework that has become an essential part of the sepsis-response system at the Atlanta VA Medical Center:
C – Call it Early
R – Rush Cultures, Vitals, Labs, Oxygenation
U – Use the Protocol
S – Speak Up, Speak Fast
H – Hold the Clock Accountable
33 minutes: The critical window to act on the symptoms of S-E-P-S-i-S.
In 2026, Dr. Roberts’ work continues to grow on a national level. She is entering a strategic collaboration with the Get-Well Network on a sepsis education initiative created to reach Veterans and their families directly at the bedside. At the same time, she is releasing a new Whimsky Works sepsis educational video specifically developed for hospitalized children and their families, translating complex medical concepts into reassurance, understanding, and courage at the bedside, where fear is often greatest and voices are often at their quietest. Her advocacy will also be featured in the upcoming documentary She Is Atlanta, produced by Nicole Barton, which highlights women whose leadership is reshaping health, culture, and community impact throughout the region and beyond.
At the heart of these national collaborations and creative projects is Dr. Roberts’ distinctive philosophy of education. Moving away from traditional, static teaching models, she has created a cinematic, curiosity-driven approach to sepsis education that encourages audiences to see, feel, and recognize danger sooner. Through Eyes of Sepsis and the integration of her “CRUSH 33® is not just early recognition it is time accountability in action” a critical 33-minute window—her teaching has reached global audiences through YouTube and EyesofSepsis.com, changing how clinicians, families, caregivers, and communities interact with life-saving information.
She is currently completing her third Whimsky Works book, continuing the series’ mission of meeting children where they are—emotionally and medically—while encouraging families to speak up. In addition, Dr. Roberts is preparing for the release of her forthcoming literary memoir. This reflective work explores endurance, silence, faith, and the moment when a voice finally becomes its own authority. The memoir follows her path from service to caregiving to national advocacy, showing how quiet conviction can transform both systems and lives.
Dr. Roberts’ work has reached audiences around the world, with features at the Philippines International Book Fair, Georgia Indie Book Fair, and the Frankfort International Book Fair. Across all platforms—Eyes of Sepsis™, Crush 33®, Whimsky Works Skin Care Patrol ®, Speak Up Kid™, and Popcorn Theory—her work is guided by one central truth: knowledge without compassion is incomplete; compassion without follow-through is unfinished. Receiving this recognition, confirmed by Dr. Roberts, that stories can teach compassion just as profoundly as science.
Within the Seven Chapter Literary family, her projects—Eyes of Sepsis™, CRUSH 33®, and Whimsky Works ®—stand as connected efforts to inform, uplift, and empower.
Through Muddy Waters Consultant, LLC and DrSueJBooks, Dr. Roberts continues to develop public health campaigns and educational programs that make human medicine both urgent and accessible.
Dr. Roberts is widely respected for her impact across science, storytelling, and public service, demonstrating that meaningful change often begins quietly—with unwavering conviction.
“Every time someone learns to see, to speak, or to believe they matter,” says Dr. Roberts, “that’s the real award.”
Her organizational affiliations include Society of Critical Care Medicine, Sepsis Alliance, and the U.S. Navy Veteran Nurse Corps Officer (Retired). As a member of P.O.W.E.R., she was named Woman of the Month in July 2025 and has recently received a Lifetime Achievement honor.
For more information, visit: www.Drsuejbooks.com and EyesofSepsis.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts is a nationally recognized epidemiologist, Navy veteran, five-star international author, and critical care nursing educator. She began her career in the demanding, high-pressure world of intensive care, where every second mattered and urgency guided each decision. Dr. Roberts is the creator of Crush 33® and Eyes of Sepsis Where Time Runs Out in Silence™, a cinematic public health initiative designed to reshape education through empathy-centered storytelling. She also developed the trademarked CRUSH 33 – A Medical Emergency® protocol, a five-step framework that has become an essential part of the sepsis-response system at the Atlanta VA Medical Center:
C – Call it Early
R – Rush Cultures, Vitals, Labs, Oxygenation
U – Use the Protocol
S – Speak Up, Speak Fast
H – Hold the Clock Accountable
33 minutes: The critical window to act on the symptoms of S-E-P-S-i-S.
In 2026, Dr. Roberts’ work continues to grow on a national level. She is entering a strategic collaboration with the Get-Well Network on a sepsis education initiative created to reach Veterans and their families directly at the bedside. At the same time, she is releasing a new Whimsky Works sepsis educational video specifically developed for hospitalized children and their families, translating complex medical concepts into reassurance, understanding, and courage at the bedside, where fear is often greatest and voices are often at their quietest. Her advocacy will also be featured in the upcoming documentary She Is Atlanta, produced by Nicole Barton, which highlights women whose leadership is reshaping health, culture, and community impact throughout the region and beyond.
At the heart of these national collaborations and creative projects is Dr. Roberts’ distinctive philosophy of education. Moving away from traditional, static teaching models, she has created a cinematic, curiosity-driven approach to sepsis education that encourages audiences to see, feel, and recognize danger sooner. Through Eyes of Sepsis and the integration of her “CRUSH 33® is not just early recognition it is time accountability in action” a critical 33-minute window—her teaching has reached global audiences through YouTube and EyesofSepsis.com, changing how clinicians, families, caregivers, and communities interact with life-saving information.
She is currently completing her third Whimsky Works book, continuing the series’ mission of meeting children where they are—emotionally and medically—while encouraging families to speak up. In addition, Dr. Roberts is preparing for the release of her forthcoming literary memoir. This reflective work explores endurance, silence, faith, and the moment when a voice finally becomes its own authority. The memoir follows her path from service to caregiving to national advocacy, showing how quiet conviction can transform both systems and lives.
Dr. Roberts’ work has reached audiences around the world, with features at the Philippines International Book Fair, Georgia Indie Book Fair, and the Frankfort International Book Fair. Across all platforms—Eyes of Sepsis™, Crush 33®, Whimsky Works Skin Care Patrol ®, Speak Up Kid™, and Popcorn Theory—her work is guided by one central truth: knowledge without compassion is incomplete; compassion without follow-through is unfinished. Receiving this recognition, confirmed by Dr. Roberts, that stories can teach compassion just as profoundly as science.
Within the Seven Chapter Literary family, her projects—Eyes of Sepsis™, CRUSH 33®, and Whimsky Works ®—stand as connected efforts to inform, uplift, and empower.
Through Muddy Waters Consultant, LLC and DrSueJBooks, Dr. Roberts continues to develop public health campaigns and educational programs that make human medicine both urgent and accessible.
Dr. Roberts is widely respected for her impact across science, storytelling, and public service, demonstrating that meaningful change often begins quietly—with unwavering conviction.
“Every time someone learns to see, to speak, or to believe they matter,” says Dr. Roberts, “that’s the real award.”
Her organizational affiliations include Society of Critical Care Medicine, Sepsis Alliance, and the U.S. Navy Veteran Nurse Corps Officer (Retired). As a member of P.O.W.E.R., she was named Woman of the Month in July 2025 and has recently received a Lifetime Achievement honor.
For more information, visit: www.Drsuejbooks.com and EyesofSepsis.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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