Make OneStream Relational Solutions 10x Faster with New Revfore Accelerate
Revfore Accelerate is a no-code solution that seamlessly integrates with OneStream Genesis
Orlando, FL, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Revfore, a OneStream development partner, today announced a new solution that enables OneStream administrators, developers, power users, and partners to rapidly build relational data solutions inside OneStream. The new solution, called Revfore Accelerate, enables OneStream users to create relational data models and dashboards without code and up to 10x faster than legacy tools.
In addition to quickly creating relational data structures, Revfore Accelerate gives OneStream users flexible ways to manage relational data and surface it in dynamic, data-driven dashboards that seamlessly integrate into OneStream Genesis. Together, Revfore Accelerate and Genesis help teams turn relational data into governed, maintainable OneStream solutions faster.
“Whether you’re building workflow applications, approval processes, master data and rate management processes, custom relational experiences, or extending an existing planning or OneStream solution, Revfore Accelerate provides a governed framework for turning relational data into usable solutions,” said Chris Kenworthy, founder and CEO of Revfore. “And it dramatically reduces the time and technical effort required to create those solutions.”
To learn more about Revfore Accelerate or to participate in a guided trial of the new application, visit revfore.com or email info@revfore.com.
About Revfore
Revfore is a OneStream solution provider leveraging years of experience in software development and enterprise financial systems to create solutions that enhance the OneStream platform. With Revfore Flex, OneSteam users can govern decentralized detailed planning while letting users work in their preferred tools. And the new Revfore Accelerate provides a no-code solution for rapidly building relational data solutions inside OneStream. To learn more, visit revfore.com or find us on the OneStream Solution Exchange.
In addition to quickly creating relational data structures, Revfore Accelerate gives OneStream users flexible ways to manage relational data and surface it in dynamic, data-driven dashboards that seamlessly integrate into OneStream Genesis. Together, Revfore Accelerate and Genesis help teams turn relational data into governed, maintainable OneStream solutions faster.
“Whether you’re building workflow applications, approval processes, master data and rate management processes, custom relational experiences, or extending an existing planning or OneStream solution, Revfore Accelerate provides a governed framework for turning relational data into usable solutions,” said Chris Kenworthy, founder and CEO of Revfore. “And it dramatically reduces the time and technical effort required to create those solutions.”
To learn more about Revfore Accelerate or to participate in a guided trial of the new application, visit revfore.com or email info@revfore.com.
About Revfore
Revfore is a OneStream solution provider leveraging years of experience in software development and enterprise financial systems to create solutions that enhance the OneStream platform. With Revfore Flex, OneSteam users can govern decentralized detailed planning while letting users work in their preferred tools. And the new Revfore Accelerate provides a no-code solution for rapidly building relational data solutions inside OneStream. To learn more, visit revfore.com or find us on the OneStream Solution Exchange.
Contact
RevforeContact
Shawn Dickerson
(801) 850-2304
revfore.com
Shawn Dickerson
(801) 850-2304
revfore.com
Multimedia
Revfore Accelerate Product Flyer
This document provides an overview of the benefits and capabilities of the new Revfore Accelerate, which enables OneStream administrators, developers, power users, and partners to rapidly build relational data solutions inside OneStream.
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