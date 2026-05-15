From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway.
Miami, FL, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hero Brands Digital, When Jason Brailow founded Hero Brands Digital, the pitch was straightforward: help brands grow through digital marketing and paid media. What nobody anticipated — including Brailow himself — was that the agency's deepest expertise would end up being applied not to its clients' stores, but to stores nobody else wanted.
Over the past two years, Hero Brands Digital has quietly assembled and exited more than 55 undervalued Shopify stores, generating a minimum 3X return on every acquisition and reaching as high as 20X on select properties — with an average hold period of under 4 months.
"We were never trying to build an acquisition operation," Brailow said. "We were doing digital marketing. But we kept seeing these stores — real infrastructure, real products, real customer bases — sitting there generating almost nothing because nobody had touched the marketing. That was the gap. We knew exactly how to close it."
The model is straightforward in concept, if not in execution. Hero Brands Digital identifies Shopify stores that are underperforming relative to their actual assets — existing inventory, domain authority, customer data, or product-market fit — acquires them at a price that reflects their current revenue rather than their potential, and then applies the agency's full digital marketing infrastructure. Paid media, social strategy, conversion optimization. The same tools the agency uses for its brand clients, applied to properties it owns outright.
The results have been consistent enough to constitute a track record. Across more than 55 transactions, no acquisition has returned less than 3X. The average hold period sits under 4 months. The ceiling, on the right property, has reached 20X.
"The market for undervalued digital assets is real and it is large," Brailow said. "Most Shopify stores are not failing because the business is bad. They are failing because the owner does not know how to market it. That is a solvable problem. We solve it for a living."
Brailow is measured when discussing what separates a viable acquisition target from a money pit. The agency looks for stores with proven product demand, a clean operational history, and room to grow through paid traffic and social channels — channels that are frequently either absent or mismanaged in the stores Hero Brands Digital pursues. What the agency deliberately avoids is turnaround work: stores with fundamental product problems, broken supply chains, or no existing customer-base.
"There is a difference between a store that is undermarketed and a store that is broken," Brailow said. "We are not in the business of fixing broken. We are in the business of unlocking what is already there."
The agency has not made the operation public until now, having built the track record deliberately and without outside attention. Hero Brands Digital continues to operate its core digital marketing business alongside the acquisition model, and Brailow sees the two as inseparable.
"Everything we know about what makes a store perform came from doing this for clients," he said. "And everything we learn from owning and operating these stores makes us better at what we do for clients. It is the same knowledge base. The difference is the upside."
About Hero Brands Digital:
Hero Brands Digital is a full-service digital marketing and e-commerce agency specializing in brand growth, and paid ads management. Founded by Jason Brailow, Hero Brands Digital has helped brands go from obscure to unavoidable. herobrandsdigital.com/
Over the past two years, Hero Brands Digital has quietly assembled and exited more than 55 undervalued Shopify stores, generating a minimum 3X return on every acquisition and reaching as high as 20X on select properties — with an average hold period of under 4 months.
"We were never trying to build an acquisition operation," Brailow said. "We were doing digital marketing. But we kept seeing these stores — real infrastructure, real products, real customer bases — sitting there generating almost nothing because nobody had touched the marketing. That was the gap. We knew exactly how to close it."
The model is straightforward in concept, if not in execution. Hero Brands Digital identifies Shopify stores that are underperforming relative to their actual assets — existing inventory, domain authority, customer data, or product-market fit — acquires them at a price that reflects their current revenue rather than their potential, and then applies the agency's full digital marketing infrastructure. Paid media, social strategy, conversion optimization. The same tools the agency uses for its brand clients, applied to properties it owns outright.
The results have been consistent enough to constitute a track record. Across more than 55 transactions, no acquisition has returned less than 3X. The average hold period sits under 4 months. The ceiling, on the right property, has reached 20X.
"The market for undervalued digital assets is real and it is large," Brailow said. "Most Shopify stores are not failing because the business is bad. They are failing because the owner does not know how to market it. That is a solvable problem. We solve it for a living."
Brailow is measured when discussing what separates a viable acquisition target from a money pit. The agency looks for stores with proven product demand, a clean operational history, and room to grow through paid traffic and social channels — channels that are frequently either absent or mismanaged in the stores Hero Brands Digital pursues. What the agency deliberately avoids is turnaround work: stores with fundamental product problems, broken supply chains, or no existing customer-base.
"There is a difference between a store that is undermarketed and a store that is broken," Brailow said. "We are not in the business of fixing broken. We are in the business of unlocking what is already there."
The agency has not made the operation public until now, having built the track record deliberately and without outside attention. Hero Brands Digital continues to operate its core digital marketing business alongside the acquisition model, and Brailow sees the two as inseparable.
"Everything we know about what makes a store perform came from doing this for clients," he said. "And everything we learn from owning and operating these stores makes us better at what we do for clients. It is the same knowledge base. The difference is the upside."
About Hero Brands Digital:
Hero Brands Digital is a full-service digital marketing and e-commerce agency specializing in brand growth, and paid ads management. Founded by Jason Brailow, Hero Brands Digital has helped brands go from obscure to unavoidable. herobrandsdigital.com/
Contact
Hero Brands DigitalContact
Adam Chase
786-770-3728
https://herobrandsdigital.com/
Adam Chase
786-770-3728
https://herobrandsdigital.com/
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