Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection
Newport Beach, CA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rush Ready (www, rush-ready.com), a first-of-its-kind sorority recruitment preparation event, is set to bring together collegiate women, their moms, and incoming students for a curated day focused on confidence, community, and connection ahead of the sorority recruitment season.
Designed to empower young women navigating the recruitment process, Rush Ready will feature a beautifully curated shopping experience showcasing apparel vendors, many of which are local Newport Beach businesses, giving attendees access to fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands tailored to sorority recruitment and college life.
Featured pop-up shop vendors include, Besita Boots, Boot Bows, Glitter for Breakfast, Heroes Beauty, LaVoie Activewear, Love Shack Fancy, Mama Bijoux, Newport Knits, Roller Rabbit, Sorority Savvy, Stella Laguna Beach, Sugar Paper, The Monogram Store, and Toka B. Not only are many of these vendors local but also woman-owned.
In addition to shopping, attendees will gain insider knowledge from sorority recruitment experts through engaging conversations and guidance designed to help young women feel informed, prepared, and confident as they enter recruitment season.
“Rush Ready was created to make the recruitment experience feel more approachable, empowering, and exciting,” said Monica Peterson, the event founder. “We wanted to create a space where girls could connect, learn from experts, support local businesses, and build meaningful relationships before stepping onto campus.”
As part of its commitment to giving back, Rush Ready will proudly support Working Wardrobes (www.workingwardrobes.org), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals gain confidence and prepare for success in the workforce. Attendees are encouraged to donate an item of clothing at the event, supporting Working Wardrobes’ mission to empower people as they take their next big step in the job market.
The day will conclude with Community Connections, a signature networking hour as part of the event where they welcome sorority women from universities across the nation, creating opportunities for attendees to network, share experiences, and build friendships with members of sorority communities nationwide. This networking hour is designed to foster authentic conversations and meaningful relationships among attendees.
Rush Ready aims to redefine the traditional pre-recruitment experience by blending education, networking, philanthropy, and curated lifestyle experiences into one inspiring event.
Event Details:
June 18, 2026
1-5pm
The Balboa Pavilion - 400 Main Street
Newport Beach, California
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, please contact:
rush.ready.nb@gmail.com
949-468-7597 www.rush-ready.com
@rushreadynewport
Designed to empower young women navigating the recruitment process, Rush Ready will feature a beautifully curated shopping experience showcasing apparel vendors, many of which are local Newport Beach businesses, giving attendees access to fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands tailored to sorority recruitment and college life.
Featured pop-up shop vendors include, Besita Boots, Boot Bows, Glitter for Breakfast, Heroes Beauty, LaVoie Activewear, Love Shack Fancy, Mama Bijoux, Newport Knits, Roller Rabbit, Sorority Savvy, Stella Laguna Beach, Sugar Paper, The Monogram Store, and Toka B. Not only are many of these vendors local but also woman-owned.
In addition to shopping, attendees will gain insider knowledge from sorority recruitment experts through engaging conversations and guidance designed to help young women feel informed, prepared, and confident as they enter recruitment season.
“Rush Ready was created to make the recruitment experience feel more approachable, empowering, and exciting,” said Monica Peterson, the event founder. “We wanted to create a space where girls could connect, learn from experts, support local businesses, and build meaningful relationships before stepping onto campus.”
As part of its commitment to giving back, Rush Ready will proudly support Working Wardrobes (www.workingwardrobes.org), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals gain confidence and prepare for success in the workforce. Attendees are encouraged to donate an item of clothing at the event, supporting Working Wardrobes’ mission to empower people as they take their next big step in the job market.
The day will conclude with Community Connections, a signature networking hour as part of the event where they welcome sorority women from universities across the nation, creating opportunities for attendees to network, share experiences, and build friendships with members of sorority communities nationwide. This networking hour is designed to foster authentic conversations and meaningful relationships among attendees.
Rush Ready aims to redefine the traditional pre-recruitment experience by blending education, networking, philanthropy, and curated lifestyle experiences into one inspiring event.
Event Details:
June 18, 2026
1-5pm
The Balboa Pavilion - 400 Main Street
Newport Beach, California
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, please contact:
rush.ready.nb@gmail.com
949-468-7597 www.rush-ready.com
@rushreadynewport
Contact
Rush ReadyContact
Monica Peterson
949-468-7597
www.rush-ready.com
Monica Peterson
949-468-7597
www.rush-ready.com
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