O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications
Lexington, VA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, has been named the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications. Kameen is a 2024 initiate of the Moravian University O∆K Circle and will graduate in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Political Science and a 3.93 GPA.
“I'm so thankful to have been selected as the O∆K National Leader of the Year in the Communications pillar,” Kameen said. “I've been working in journalism since high school, and this award recognizes the culmination of over 200 articles I've written, dozens of interviews conducted, and page layouts I've worked on. I've made so many connections through the communications field, whether it be the newspaper or various other student organizations, and it's taught me a deep sense of empathy and connection with my community that I would not have been able to find anywhere else.”
Kameen is managing editor for the Moravian University newspaper, The Comenian, and works as a writing consultant offering peer support to student writers. She serves as secretary for the literary magazine and is a co-founder and director of social media for the Humanities Club.
“I am thrilled to recognize Liz, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Communications,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Kameen has won numerous prizes for her writing. She was recently selected as a Fulbright Scholar.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
“I'm so thankful to have been selected as the O∆K National Leader of the Year in the Communications pillar,” Kameen said. “I've been working in journalism since high school, and this award recognizes the culmination of over 200 articles I've written, dozens of interviews conducted, and page layouts I've worked on. I've made so many connections through the communications field, whether it be the newspaper or various other student organizations, and it's taught me a deep sense of empathy and connection with my community that I would not have been able to find anywhere else.”
Kameen is managing editor for the Moravian University newspaper, The Comenian, and works as a writing consultant offering peer support to student writers. She serves as secretary for the literary magazine and is a co-founder and director of social media for the Humanities Club.
“I am thrilled to recognize Liz, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Communications,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Kameen has won numerous prizes for her writing. She was recently selected as a Fulbright Scholar.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
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