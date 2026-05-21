GLOW Festival Brings Beauty and Wellness to The Paseo Pasadena on June 7
Southern California’s beauty and wellness lovers are invited to experience GLOW Festival, an immersive open-air market celebrating beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, coming to The Paseo on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Produced by Svn Sundays, GLOW Festival is a highly curated shopping experience that brings together emerging and established beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands for a day of product discovery, sampling, giveaways, and community connection.
Event Highlights Include:
● Curated beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands
● Product sampling and brand discovery
● Surprise freebies and hourly raffle giveaways
● Interactive photo moments
● Complimentary event admission
“GLOW Festival was created to bring together brands and consumers in a more meaningful way,” said Cindy, Founder of Svn Sundays. “It’s about discovering new favorites, meeting the founders behind the brands, and experiencing beauty and wellness in a fun, engaging environment.”
Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance at svnsundays.com. RSVP includes membership to The Sunday Circle, Svn Sundays’ free membership program, which unlocks access to special event perks and giveaways.
About Svn Sundays Svn Sundays is a Southern California-based event platform producing experiential beauty and wellness popups designed to connect brands with engaged consumers through discovery, community, and memorable in-person experiences. Events are hosted throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.
Event Highlights Include:
● Curated beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands
● Product sampling and brand discovery
● Surprise freebies and hourly raffle giveaways
● Interactive photo moments
● Complimentary event admission
“GLOW Festival was created to bring together brands and consumers in a more meaningful way,” said Cindy, Founder of Svn Sundays. “It’s about discovering new favorites, meeting the founders behind the brands, and experiencing beauty and wellness in a fun, engaging environment.”
Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance at svnsundays.com. RSVP includes membership to The Sunday Circle, Svn Sundays’ free membership program, which unlocks access to special event perks and giveaways.
About Svn Sundays Svn Sundays is a Southern California-based event platform producing experiential beauty and wellness popups designed to connect brands with engaged consumers through discovery, community, and memorable in-person experiences. Events are hosted throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.
Contact
Svn Social LLCContact
Cindy Chou
562-756-6977
www.svnsundays.com
Email is best contact method.
Cindy Chou
562-756-6977
www.svnsundays.com
Email is best contact method.
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