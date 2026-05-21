KŪR Health Acquires Key Assets and Technology from Catbird Health to Advance AI-Powered Trauma Recovery

KŪR Health announced the acquisition of key assets, intellectual property, and select talent from Catbird Health, combining clinical trauma research infrastructure with AI-powered personalized healing technology. Together, the companies aim to pioneer a new trauma-responsive healthcare model addressing the biological, neurological, and behavioral roots of chronic disease through personalized, preventative, and nervous system-informed care.