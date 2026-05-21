KŪR Health Acquires Key Assets and Technology from Catbird Health to Advance AI-Powered Trauma Recovery
KŪR Health announced the acquisition of key assets, intellectual property, and select talent from Catbird Health, combining clinical trauma research infrastructure with AI-powered personalized healing technology. Together, the companies aim to pioneer a new trauma-responsive healthcare model addressing the biological, neurological, and behavioral roots of chronic disease through personalized, preventative, and nervous system-informed care.
San Francisco, CA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KŪR Health (www.kur-health.com) today announced the acquisition of key assets, intellectual property, and select talent from Catbird Health, an AI-powered trauma recovery platform focused on personalized healing journeys and nervous system-based care.
The acquisition combines Kūr Health’s clinical trauma research infrastructure and multi-agent AI architecture with Catbird’s adaptive healing journey technology, integrative care platform, proprietary recovery protocols, and practitioner network.
Together, the companies aim to pioneer a new model for addressing trauma-related chronic conditions by targeting the biological, neurological, and behavioral drivers of disease, rather than symptoms alone.
Childhood trauma and toxic stress are increasingly associated with chronic physical health conditions, including obesity, autoimmune disease, addiction, metabolic dysfunction, and cardiovascular disease. In addition, common mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, and obsessive-compulsive disorders, have been shown to occur at higher rates among individuals with significant childhood trauma exposure.
Emerging research across neurobiology, stress physiology, epigenetics, and nervous system regulation continues to reshape understanding of how trauma impacts long-term health outcomes across both physical and mental health. Meanwhile, many conventional interventions, including talk therapy and psychiatric medication, continue to face challenges around efficacy, accessibility, personalization, and long-term outcomes.
Kūr Health’s platform is informed by decades of ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) research pioneered by Dr. Vincent Felitti, Kūr Health’s Chief Clinical Strategy Advisor and co-author with Dr Robert Anda of the landmark Kaiser-CDC ACE Study, alongside foundational work in biopsychosocial medicine, trauma science, and computational neuroscience. The company has developed proprietary AI systems trained on longitudinal trauma research, intervention datasets, and emerging stress physiology models designed to support more personalized and preventative approaches to care.
Catbird Health is a Stanford GSB-winning startup founded in 2024 by Diana Bitting Danford to address the growing gap between conventional symptom management and whole-person trauma recovery. Its platform analyzes narrative language, somatic patterns, and behavioral signals to generate core issue analysis and adaptive healing journeys grounded in nervous system regulation, polyvagal theory, and integrative recovery modalities.
Since launch, Catbird Health has:
Logged more than 200 trauma coaching sessions with licensed psychotherapists and certified ACE facilitators.
Achieved FSA/HSA eligibility
Completed a pilot in which participants self-reported a 72% reduction in symptoms and a 68% improvement in overall wellbeing.
Launched an AI-powered Core Issue Analysis for more than 900 beta users
Won 1st Place in Stanford GSB’s LISA Accelerator
The combined teams bring experience from Stanford University, Google DeepMind, Kaiser Permanente, Google, Bain & Company, Johns Hopkins University, UC Berkeley, Livongo, Noom, and Omada Health.
“Our conventional healthcare system is still largely treating trauma-related conditions downstream, missing millions of Americans who have suffered for years with physiological and behavioral damage compounded by trauma exposure,” said Dr. Vincent Felitti, Chief Clinical Strategy Advisor of Kūr Health and co-author of the landmark Kaiser-CDC ACE Study. “We believe the future of healthcare will be far more personalized, preventative, and focused on understanding how trauma, the stress response, and nervous system dysregulation contribute to chronic disease.”
“Catbird was built on the belief that trauma is not simply psychological; it is a full system disruption across biological, physiological, and spiritual health, and beyond,” said Diana Bitting Danford, CEO of Catbird Health. “We’re entering a new era where we can actually understand this very misunderstood, very expensive issue; utilizing emerging trauma-targeted interventions and AI-guided personalization that can help demystify and dramatically accelerate recovery for many people, making healing more accessible, scalable, and affordable than traditional one-size-fits-all mental health models."
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though the transaction included a combination of cash and equity consideration in Kūr Health.
About Kūr Health
Kūr Health is building trauma-responsive AI systems designed to advance personalized, biopsychosocial models of care. The company combines trauma science, stress physiology, longitudinal health data, and artificial intelligence to help address the core drivers of chronic disease.
About Catbird Health
Catbird Health is a behavioral health platform focused on the millions of Americans living with chronic, trauma-related health conditions. The platform offers personalized healing journeys, nervous system regulation tools, and integrative recovery pathways grounded in evidence-informed interventions.
Media Contact
hello@kur-health.com
www.kur-health.com
The acquisition combines Kūr Health’s clinical trauma research infrastructure and multi-agent AI architecture with Catbird’s adaptive healing journey technology, integrative care platform, proprietary recovery protocols, and practitioner network.
Together, the companies aim to pioneer a new model for addressing trauma-related chronic conditions by targeting the biological, neurological, and behavioral drivers of disease, rather than symptoms alone.
Childhood trauma and toxic stress are increasingly associated with chronic physical health conditions, including obesity, autoimmune disease, addiction, metabolic dysfunction, and cardiovascular disease. In addition, common mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, and obsessive-compulsive disorders, have been shown to occur at higher rates among individuals with significant childhood trauma exposure.
Emerging research across neurobiology, stress physiology, epigenetics, and nervous system regulation continues to reshape understanding of how trauma impacts long-term health outcomes across both physical and mental health. Meanwhile, many conventional interventions, including talk therapy and psychiatric medication, continue to face challenges around efficacy, accessibility, personalization, and long-term outcomes.
Kūr Health’s platform is informed by decades of ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) research pioneered by Dr. Vincent Felitti, Kūr Health’s Chief Clinical Strategy Advisor and co-author with Dr Robert Anda of the landmark Kaiser-CDC ACE Study, alongside foundational work in biopsychosocial medicine, trauma science, and computational neuroscience. The company has developed proprietary AI systems trained on longitudinal trauma research, intervention datasets, and emerging stress physiology models designed to support more personalized and preventative approaches to care.
Catbird Health is a Stanford GSB-winning startup founded in 2024 by Diana Bitting Danford to address the growing gap between conventional symptom management and whole-person trauma recovery. Its platform analyzes narrative language, somatic patterns, and behavioral signals to generate core issue analysis and adaptive healing journeys grounded in nervous system regulation, polyvagal theory, and integrative recovery modalities.
Since launch, Catbird Health has:
Logged more than 200 trauma coaching sessions with licensed psychotherapists and certified ACE facilitators.
Achieved FSA/HSA eligibility
Completed a pilot in which participants self-reported a 72% reduction in symptoms and a 68% improvement in overall wellbeing.
Launched an AI-powered Core Issue Analysis for more than 900 beta users
Won 1st Place in Stanford GSB’s LISA Accelerator
The combined teams bring experience from Stanford University, Google DeepMind, Kaiser Permanente, Google, Bain & Company, Johns Hopkins University, UC Berkeley, Livongo, Noom, and Omada Health.
“Our conventional healthcare system is still largely treating trauma-related conditions downstream, missing millions of Americans who have suffered for years with physiological and behavioral damage compounded by trauma exposure,” said Dr. Vincent Felitti, Chief Clinical Strategy Advisor of Kūr Health and co-author of the landmark Kaiser-CDC ACE Study. “We believe the future of healthcare will be far more personalized, preventative, and focused on understanding how trauma, the stress response, and nervous system dysregulation contribute to chronic disease.”
“Catbird was built on the belief that trauma is not simply psychological; it is a full system disruption across biological, physiological, and spiritual health, and beyond,” said Diana Bitting Danford, CEO of Catbird Health. “We’re entering a new era where we can actually understand this very misunderstood, very expensive issue; utilizing emerging trauma-targeted interventions and AI-guided personalization that can help demystify and dramatically accelerate recovery for many people, making healing more accessible, scalable, and affordable than traditional one-size-fits-all mental health models."
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though the transaction included a combination of cash and equity consideration in Kūr Health.
About Kūr Health
Kūr Health is building trauma-responsive AI systems designed to advance personalized, biopsychosocial models of care. The company combines trauma science, stress physiology, longitudinal health data, and artificial intelligence to help address the core drivers of chronic disease.
About Catbird Health
Catbird Health is a behavioral health platform focused on the millions of Americans living with chronic, trauma-related health conditions. The platform offers personalized healing journeys, nervous system regulation tools, and integrative recovery pathways grounded in evidence-informed interventions.
Media Contact
hello@kur-health.com
www.kur-health.com
Contact
Kur HealthContact
Deborah Westfall
+13143228922
www.kur-health.com
Deborah Westfall
+13143228922
www.kur-health.com
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