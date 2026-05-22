CSE and You Are Here Unite Under Single Brand as Agency Celebrates 40 Years
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together.
Atlanta, GA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Integration of You Are Here strengthens CSE’s ability to connect brands, talent, and fans through sponsorship, experiential marketing, and strategic partnerships.
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together as the agency celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Under the unified structure, CSE will operate through two complementary divisions: CSE Talent and CSE Brands. The structure brings together the company’s longstanding expertise in talent representation with the experiential marketing and sponsorship capabilities developed by You Are Here.
CSE Talent represents athletes, coaches, broadcasters, influencers, and media personalities across sports and entertainment, while CSE Brands focuses on sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing, hospitality, and brand partnerships that connect companies with fans and culture.
The move reflects the continued evolution of the company’s business over four decades.
Over its 40-year history, CSE has launched and developed multiple specialized business units across sports and entertainment. You Are Here emerged from that lineage and has grown into a leading experiential marketing agency, earning recognition including Sports Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in Sports (2025) and Event Marketer’s It List (2025).
Reuniting these capabilities under the CSE brand reflects how the sports and entertainment landscape has evolved and how brands and talent increasingly operate within the same partnership ecosystem.
“Brands and talent are more interconnected than ever,” said Wendy Newman, CEO. “Bringing these capabilities together allows us to create more strategic partnerships that benefit both our clients and the audiences they serve.”
The unified structure also reflects CSE’s continued expansion across emerging areas of sports and entertainment. In recent years, the company has grown its talent representation across NIL, new media, and content creators, while adding representation in professional basketball and football alongside its longstanding leadership in the coaching and broadcast space.
“As we celebrate 40 years of CSE, this move positions us for the future of our industry,” said Mark Carmony, President, Talent. “Our independence allows us to evolve alongside our clients and pursue opportunities that bring together talent, brands, and fans in meaningful ways.”
For clients of You Are Here, the transition provides access to expanded capabilities and relationships across the sports and entertainment ecosystem while maintaining the same teams and partnerships that have driven the agency’s success.
“Our clients will continue working with the people they know and trust,” said Chris Baumgartner, President, Brands. “What changes is the breadth of expertise and opportunity we can bring to every partnership.”
Over the coming months, the company will transition digital platforms and communications to reflect the unified CSE brand.
More information about CSE and its divisions can be found at groupcse.com.
About CSE
CSE is a leading sports and entertainment agency that represents world-class talent and helps brands connect with audiences through partnerships, experiences, and culture.
The company operates through two integrated divisions: CSE Talent, representing athletes, coaches, broadcasters, influencers, and media personalities, and CSE Brands, which advises companies on sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing, hospitality, and brand partnerships.
As one of the largest independently owned agencies of its kind in the United States, CSE partners with talent and brands to create meaningful connections between people, sports, and culture.
CSE is part of Cooper Holdings, alongside sister agency IfThen, a digital strategy, design, and technology agency.
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together as the agency celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Under the unified structure, CSE will operate through two complementary divisions: CSE Talent and CSE Brands. The structure brings together the company’s longstanding expertise in talent representation with the experiential marketing and sponsorship capabilities developed by You Are Here.
CSE Talent represents athletes, coaches, broadcasters, influencers, and media personalities across sports and entertainment, while CSE Brands focuses on sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing, hospitality, and brand partnerships that connect companies with fans and culture.
The move reflects the continued evolution of the company’s business over four decades.
Over its 40-year history, CSE has launched and developed multiple specialized business units across sports and entertainment. You Are Here emerged from that lineage and has grown into a leading experiential marketing agency, earning recognition including Sports Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in Sports (2025) and Event Marketer’s It List (2025).
Reuniting these capabilities under the CSE brand reflects how the sports and entertainment landscape has evolved and how brands and talent increasingly operate within the same partnership ecosystem.
“Brands and talent are more interconnected than ever,” said Wendy Newman, CEO. “Bringing these capabilities together allows us to create more strategic partnerships that benefit both our clients and the audiences they serve.”
The unified structure also reflects CSE’s continued expansion across emerging areas of sports and entertainment. In recent years, the company has grown its talent representation across NIL, new media, and content creators, while adding representation in professional basketball and football alongside its longstanding leadership in the coaching and broadcast space.
“As we celebrate 40 years of CSE, this move positions us for the future of our industry,” said Mark Carmony, President, Talent. “Our independence allows us to evolve alongside our clients and pursue opportunities that bring together talent, brands, and fans in meaningful ways.”
For clients of You Are Here, the transition provides access to expanded capabilities and relationships across the sports and entertainment ecosystem while maintaining the same teams and partnerships that have driven the agency’s success.
“Our clients will continue working with the people they know and trust,” said Chris Baumgartner, President, Brands. “What changes is the breadth of expertise and opportunity we can bring to every partnership.”
Over the coming months, the company will transition digital platforms and communications to reflect the unified CSE brand.
More information about CSE and its divisions can be found at groupcse.com.
About CSE
CSE is a leading sports and entertainment agency that represents world-class talent and helps brands connect with audiences through partnerships, experiences, and culture.
The company operates through two integrated divisions: CSE Talent, representing athletes, coaches, broadcasters, influencers, and media personalities, and CSE Brands, which advises companies on sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing, hospitality, and brand partnerships.
As one of the largest independently owned agencies of its kind in the United States, CSE partners with talent and brands to create meaningful connections between people, sports, and culture.
CSE is part of Cooper Holdings, alongside sister agency IfThen, a digital strategy, design, and technology agency.
Contact
Huff & Co.Contact
Hannah Amick
678-488-2909
huffandco.com
Hannah Amick
678-488-2909
huffandco.com
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