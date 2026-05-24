Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains.
McLean, VA, May 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Center for a Secure Free Society (SFS) is publishing “Invisible Contamination: Cocaine and Chemical Inputs Associated with Illicit Production in Colombia’s Drinking Water,” a new report examining how Colombia’s cocaine economy is leaving a measurable chemical imprint on the country’s water systems, ecosystems, public health, agriculture and national security.
The report’s principal finding is that traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its illicit production were detected in drinking water systems serving major Colombian cities. Cocaine was detected in tap water in Bogotá, Cartagena, Popayán and Quibdó, and in water entering the system in Cali. These cities together are home to more than 11.8 million people. Laboratory analysis also detected ammonia, diesel, acetone, methanol, gasoline and other substances in multiple sampling points.
Between late 2025 and early 2026, water samples were collected from twelve Colombian cities including Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Cartagena, Cúcuta and seven additional municipalities, and analyzed in certified laboratories. Together, the areas covered by the study represent approximately 17 million people or 32 percent of Colombia’s population. That figure does not include rural, riverine and indigenous communities located upstream from urban treatment systems, most which also depend on the same watersheds.
The findings indicate a pattern of diffuse and persistent chemical contamination in water systems linked to territories affected by the cocaine economy. The fact that some substances remain detectable after dilution, environmental transport, chemical transformation and conventional treatment suggests that what reaches the tap in and across Colombia may represent only the residual trace of a larger contamination process occurring upstream exposing millions more people to chronic contamination.
SFS’s analysis places these findings within a broader transnational supply chain. Cocaine production depends on large volumes of fuels, solvents, acids, bases and other dual-use chemical inputs. Many of these substances move through legal commercial channels and global supply chains in which the People’s Republic of China (PRC) plays a central role as a major producer and exporter of these industrial chemicals. Through intermediaries, third countries, re-export routes, front companies and weakly-monitored logistics corridors, chemical inputs are diverted to criminal networks in the Western Hemisphere.
The report identifies this chain as more than a problem of drug trafficking. Cocaine production does not begin only in coca fields or clandestine laboratories. It depends on a global architecture of chemical manufacturing, transportation, finance and regulatory gaps that allow illicit economies to scale.
The health implications of this study require urgent attention. The detected concentrations do not, by themselves, establish a clinical diagnosis or prove an acute public-health emergency. However, the presence of cocaine, solvents, ammoniacal nitrogen, methanol, hydrocarbons and other substances in systems used for human consumption raises concerns about chronic and repeated exposure, particularly among children, older adults and communities already facing nutritional, environmental or sanitary vulnerabilities.
The report also warns that the environmental impact of the cocaine economy extends beyond human consumption. Chemical residues associated with cocaine production can affect rivers, soils, ecosystems and agricultural productivity. In a country where agriculture depends heavily on water quality and soil stability, persistent chemical contamination may become a food security concern affecting crop development, production costs and the resilience of agricultural supply chains.
For SFS, “Invisible Contamination” underscores a central national security concern: narcotrafficking is not only a criminal, public health or law enforcement problem. It is a systemic threat that contaminates ecosystems, exploits global commerce, degrades institutions, distorts markets, endangers vulnerable communities and imposes hidden costs on civilian populations across Colombia and the broader Western Hemisphere.
Download the full report here: https://www.securefreesociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/InvisibleContamination_ColombiaReport2026.pdf
Center for a Secure Free Society
1775 Tysons Blvd 5th Floor
MacLean, VA 22102
For Media Inquiries
media@securefreesociety.org
The report’s principal finding is that traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its illicit production were detected in drinking water systems serving major Colombian cities. Cocaine was detected in tap water in Bogotá, Cartagena, Popayán and Quibdó, and in water entering the system in Cali. These cities together are home to more than 11.8 million people. Laboratory analysis also detected ammonia, diesel, acetone, methanol, gasoline and other substances in multiple sampling points.
Between late 2025 and early 2026, water samples were collected from twelve Colombian cities including Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Cartagena, Cúcuta and seven additional municipalities, and analyzed in certified laboratories. Together, the areas covered by the study represent approximately 17 million people or 32 percent of Colombia’s population. That figure does not include rural, riverine and indigenous communities located upstream from urban treatment systems, most which also depend on the same watersheds.
The findings indicate a pattern of diffuse and persistent chemical contamination in water systems linked to territories affected by the cocaine economy. The fact that some substances remain detectable after dilution, environmental transport, chemical transformation and conventional treatment suggests that what reaches the tap in and across Colombia may represent only the residual trace of a larger contamination process occurring upstream exposing millions more people to chronic contamination.
SFS’s analysis places these findings within a broader transnational supply chain. Cocaine production depends on large volumes of fuels, solvents, acids, bases and other dual-use chemical inputs. Many of these substances move through legal commercial channels and global supply chains in which the People’s Republic of China (PRC) plays a central role as a major producer and exporter of these industrial chemicals. Through intermediaries, third countries, re-export routes, front companies and weakly-monitored logistics corridors, chemical inputs are diverted to criminal networks in the Western Hemisphere.
The report identifies this chain as more than a problem of drug trafficking. Cocaine production does not begin only in coca fields or clandestine laboratories. It depends on a global architecture of chemical manufacturing, transportation, finance and regulatory gaps that allow illicit economies to scale.
The health implications of this study require urgent attention. The detected concentrations do not, by themselves, establish a clinical diagnosis or prove an acute public-health emergency. However, the presence of cocaine, solvents, ammoniacal nitrogen, methanol, hydrocarbons and other substances in systems used for human consumption raises concerns about chronic and repeated exposure, particularly among children, older adults and communities already facing nutritional, environmental or sanitary vulnerabilities.
The report also warns that the environmental impact of the cocaine economy extends beyond human consumption. Chemical residues associated with cocaine production can affect rivers, soils, ecosystems and agricultural productivity. In a country where agriculture depends heavily on water quality and soil stability, persistent chemical contamination may become a food security concern affecting crop development, production costs and the resilience of agricultural supply chains.
For SFS, “Invisible Contamination” underscores a central national security concern: narcotrafficking is not only a criminal, public health or law enforcement problem. It is a systemic threat that contaminates ecosystems, exploits global commerce, degrades institutions, distorts markets, endangers vulnerable communities and imposes hidden costs on civilian populations across Colombia and the broader Western Hemisphere.
Download the full report here: https://www.securefreesociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/InvisibleContamination_ColombiaReport2026.pdf
Center for a Secure Free Society
1775 Tysons Blvd 5th Floor
MacLean, VA 22102
For Media Inquiries
media@securefreesociety.org
Contact
Center for a Secure Free SocietyContact
Leonardo González
202 909-1107
www.securefreesociety.org
Leonardo González
202 909-1107
www.securefreesociety.org
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